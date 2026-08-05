'Say No To Mixopathy': MARD Protest Disrupts OPD Services At Sir JJ Hospital & Other BMC Hospitals |

Mumbai: Daily operations at Sir JJ Hospital were affected on Wednesday as hospital staff held a protest over the Homoeopathy registration row. During the protest, the resident doctors were seen raising slogans of "Say No To Mixopathy."

Statewide protest over registration

The protest comes as resident doctors at various hospitals across the state oppose the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) registration of Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP)-qualified BHMS practitioners.

Meanwhile, the protest was called by the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hospitals, and Sir JJ Hospital also joined the statewide agitation. Due to the protest, routine Outpatient Department (OPD) services were affected, while emergency services, casualty departments, ICUs, labour rooms and all other essential services continued uninterrupted.

Patients face OPD disruptions

The strike severely affected patients and their relatives, with several of them seen standing in queues outside the OPDs. Concerns over patient care continue to rise following delays caused by the strike.

According to reports, the protest comes a day after the state government constituted a six-member committee to frame a regulatory framework for registering CCMP-qualified BHMS doctors in a separate register of the Maharashtra Medical Council.

Committee to frame regulations

Furthermore, the committee has been tasked with defining their scope of practice, the medical negligence inquiry mechanism and the code of medical ethics. The Government Resolution (GR) was issued by the Medical Education Department on Monday.

Read Also Maharashtra Resident Doctors To Suspend Routine OPDs From August 5 Over CCMP Registration Row

The protest has spread to other hospitals, with BMC MARD representing KEM, Sion, Nair and Cooper hospitals joining the agitation. As the protest intensifies, routine OPD services continue to remain affected.

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