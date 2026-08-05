Lock Upp Winner: Paparazzo Asks Ektaa Kapoor Whether Shreya Kalra Has Won The Show; She Replies, 'Shivangi Joshi Hogi Toh Problem Hai Kya?' - Watch Video

Ekta Kapoor On Lock Upp Winner | Instagram

Netflix's reality show Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa, which is produced by Ektaa Kapoor, has been the talk of the town for the past many weeks. The grand finale of the show will be telecast on Wednesday, and according to reports, the episode was shot on Monday. There has been a buzz on social media that either Shreya Kalra or Shivangi Joshi has won the show.

Recently, at an award function, when a paparazzo asked Ektaa, "Sunne mein aaya hai Shreya winner hai (We have heard Shreya is the winner)." In response, she said, "Kyun Shivangi hogi toh problem hai kya? (Is there a problem if it is Shivangi?)."

When another paparazzo asked, "Aap kisko jeeta rahe ho? (Who are you going to make the winner?)." Ektaa replied, "Main kisiko nahi jeeta rahi. Mere haath mein hai hi nahi (I am not making anyone win. It is not in my hand)."One more paparazzo asked whether she would make the winner the next Naagin, and Ektaa just smiled.

Clearly, everyone is super excited to know who will win Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa.

Who Is The Winner Of Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa?

Meanwhile, some X users are claiming that Shreya has won the show. Some are tweeting that Shivangi is the winner, and a few are also posting that Yogesh Rawat has won. However, there's no confirmation about it.

Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa Top 5

The top five contestants of the show are Shreya, Shivangi, Yogesh, Shilpa Shinde, and Ram Kapoor. Reportedly, Shreya and Shivangi have made it to the top 2, and Yogesh is the second runner-up.

Who Will Choose Lock Upp Winner?

According to the buzz on social media, a few journalists and celebrities entered the show and voted as the jury on who should win Lock Upp. In the promo, we do get a glimpse of the jury, but it is not yet confirmed whether the winner will be selected through their votes or not.

So, let's wait for the finale episode to premiere on Netflix on Wednesday.