Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa: Harshad Chopda Sacrifices Finale Spot To Save Shivangi Joshi In Dramatic Twist

Harshad Chopda Quits Lock Upp | X (Twitter)

Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa has reached its finale week, and everyone is keen to know who will win the show. On Sunday, during a task, Harshad Chopda became the first finalist of Netflix's reality show, and Shreya Kalra won an advantage. The advantage that Shreya got was that she could terminate one of the contestants from the show.

On Monday, we got to see that when Riteish Deshmukh entered the lock-up and asked Shreya to terminate one contestant, she took Shivangi Joshi's name. This made Harshad very sad, and he started trying to convince Shreya to change the name. However, Shreya had made her decision to terminate Shivangi.

🚨 Harshad Chopda sacrifices himself to save Shivangi Joshi in #LockUpp2.



Harshad not only gave up his finalist spot, but also chose eviction so that Shivangi could continue her journey in the game.



What are your thoughts on this emotional sacrifice? Was it the biggest selfless… pic.twitter.com/53WGgWrGBY — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 3, 2026

As Harshad started crying and was very sad, Riteish gave him an option: he could get terminated and save Shivangi. The actor quickly agreed with what Riteish said and decided to get terminated. So, Harshad was terminated from the show, Shivangi was saved, and she became the first finalist of Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa. After Harshad left, Shivangi started crying. But she later fought with Shreya.

Netizens React To Harshad Chopda's Exit

Netizens have given a mixed reaction to Harshad's decision. A netizen tweeted, "Harshad chopda ..what the hell itna bhi mahan nai banana chahiye..bhai dosti yaari bahar dekh leta apni game khelta..pagal insaan #LockUpp2 (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Shivangi crying feels so fake and lame, I'm actually laughing. She guilt-tripped Harshad into giving up his spot accepted it and now she's playing the victim card (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Even if Shivangi lifts the trophy, this season will forever be remembered as the one where Harshad Chopda sacrificed his own place in the finale, some win titles and others win hearts (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Lock Upp Grand Finale

The grand finale of Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa is reportedly going to premiere on August 5, 2026.