Shivangi Joshi, Shreya Kalra Or Yogesh Rawat: Who Is The Winner Of Lock Upp?

Who Is The Winner Of Lock Upp? | Instagram

A few days ago, some social media users claimed that Shivangi Joshi has won Netflix's reality show Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa. However, there was no confirmation about it. Now, the buzz about the Lock Upp winner has started once again on social media, with many X accounts claiming that the grand finale episode was shot on Monday. But the interesting part is that some netizens are saying that Shreya Kalra won the show, some are tweeting that Shivangi has won, and some are posting that Yogesh Rawat is the winner.

A netizen tweeted, "#ShivangiJoshi won Lock Upp 2. #ShreyaKalra fans don’t be unhappy. Biggest twist is awaited, which is going to shock all. Just wait for the telecast on 5 or 6 August (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "BREAKING: Yogesh Rawat found his own identity in Lock Upp after Roadies and Splitsvilla and emerged as the WINNER of Lock Upp Season 2! 🏆🔥 Congratulations (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "BREAKING Finale Updates: #ShreyaKalra becomes the WINNER of #LockUpp2 (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Lock Upp Grand Finale

The grand finale of Lock Upp is reportedly going to take place on August 5, 2026. After so much buzz about who the winner is, we are sure everyone is keen to know who will win this show.

Harshad Chopda Exits The Show

Meanwhile, on Sunday, after a task, Harshad became the first finalist of the show. During the task, Shreya was given an advantage, and on Monday, Riteish asked her to take one contestant's name whom she would like to terminate. Shreya took Shivangi's name. However, Riteish gave Harshad a chance to terminate himself and save Shivangi. So, Harshad decided to quit the show and save Shivangi.

All the contestants were very upset with Harshad's decision, and a huge fight took place between Shivangi and Shreya.