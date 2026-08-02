'Makers Will Try To Take Revenge': Shivangi Joshi's Elimination Leaves Fans Convinced A Twist Awaits Ahead Of Lock Upp 2 Finale

Shivangi Joshi's Elimination Leaves Fans Convinced A Twist Awaits Ahead Of Lock Upp 2 Finale |

Shreya Kalra was given the power to eliminate one 'at-risk' contestant in the latest episode of Lock Upp 2. While Shivangi Joshi had just been battling for the first finalist spot, she unexpectedly found herself facing elimination. Most contestants and viewers believed Shreya would choose either Yogesh Rawat or Akanksha Chamola, given the dynamics inside the house. However, she stunned everyone by taking Shivangi's name instead.

It appears that many fans are already celebrating Shreya's decision, calling it the "smartest move" of the season. Several viewers praised her for eliminating her "biggest competitor" from the game. With Shivangi enjoying a massive fan base, particularly due to her popularity on television, many believed she had a strong chance of winning the show.

Reacting to Shivangi's elimination, one user tweeted, "Shreya made the smartest move of the season by evicting Shivangi not Yogesh! She removed her biggest competitor and almost secured the win." Another wrote, "I think they thought #ShreyaKalra would evict Yogesh seeing their history. But she changed the whole game by increasing makers work to save Shivangi." Several others also applauded Shreya for "flipping the script" by eliminating Shivangi.

Since many know that Shivangi is reportedly the winner of Lock Upp 2, the viewers are waiting for the 'maakers to flip the script. One tweeted, "Now makers will try to take revenge on her because she went against their will."

Shreya made the smartest move of the season by evicting Shivangi not yogesh !

She removed her biggest competitor and almost secured the win !

but the makers and Harshad had different plans. 😂#ShreyaKalra #LockUpp2 pic.twitter.com/bWQHT6cGhx — 𝑵𝒂𝒉𝒚𝒂𝒏 (@Nahyan_here) August 2, 2026

I think they thought #ShreyaKalra would evict Yogesh seeing their history...



But she changed the whole game by increasing makers work to save Shivangi.



Now makers will try to take revenge on her because she went against their will.#LockUpp2 — Daemon Targaryen (@arjunvishwak) August 2, 2026

Shreyuuu flipped the script here by eliminating shivangi.



VICTORY BELONGS TO SHREYA #shreyakalra #lockupp2 pic.twitter.com/Obrnmzrv6t — 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐮𝐬𝐡🥀 (@Pankush90) August 2, 2026

Did Shivangi Joshi Become The Winner Of Lock Upp 2?

Despite Shivangi's elimination in the latest episode, rumours about her winning Lock Upp 2 continue to circulate online. According to an India Forums report, Shivangi has reportedly been crowned the winner of the season. The development has left viewers wondering how she could emerge victorious after being eliminated by Shreya. It is widely speculated that the makers have planned a major twist in the game. The report further claims that Shivangi will win the show, with Shreya allegedly finishing as the runner-up. Meanwhile, Harshad Chopda, who has already secured a spot in the finale, is reportedly absent from the Top 5. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers, and viewers will have to wait for the upcoming episodes to see how the game unfolds.

New episodes of Lock Upp 2 stream every day at 8 pm on Netflix.