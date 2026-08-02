Lock Upp 2 First Finalist REVEALED: Did Harshad Chopda 'Emotionally Blackmail' Shivangi Joshi For The Spot?

Lock Upp 2: Did Shivangi Joshi 'Emotionally Blackmail' Harshad Chopda For The First Finalist Spot? |

The latest episode of Lock Upp 2 witnessed an emotional twist as the contestants were asked to unanimously choose the season's first finalist. While some contestants earned special advantages, others walked away with cash rewards or exited by choice. In the end, only Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda were left inside the cell, with one of them set to become the first finalist.

With the final decision resting between the two, Harshad revealed to Shivangi that he had intentionally lost the previous challenge. He said, "I did loose that game." His confession left Shivangi heartbroken, and the duo broke down in tears. Visibly emotional, Shivangi questioned why Harshad had deliberately thrown away his chance.

Shivangi said that if winning Lock Upp 2 was in her destiny, she would eventually lift the trophy. Both initially offered to step out of the cell so the other could become the first finalist. However, Harshad later stood firm on his decision to stay, saying he had not yet received an opportunity to play for himself. After Jailer Riteish Deshmukh asked them to make a final call, Shivangi chose to walk out of the cell, making Harshad Chopda the first finalist of Lock Upp 2.

Harshad also said to her

If you tell me to leave, I will leave 😭👏#HarshadChopda #LockUpp2 pic.twitter.com/CqeczXlMyu — 𝗩𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗵𝘃𝗲𝗲 (@Vaishvee12) August 2, 2026

STFU Harshad, stop doing emotional blackmail, she's just fighting for her self and playing her game this is why she came here..



She never asked uh to play for her self in any task, u chose it so please stop behaving like 🤡🤡#ShivangiJoshi #Lockupp2 pic.twitter.com/DucdUrOq4E — 𝘚αηу🍂 (@its_SanyHere) August 2, 2026

The emotional moment didn't end there. Shivangi broke down in tears, saying Harshad was no more deserving of the finalist spot than she was. Watching her cry left Harshad visibly shaken, as he struggled to see just how deeply his decision had hurt her.

Fans called out Harshad for 'emotionally blackmailing' Shivangi and her not celebrating his win. One commented, "Harshad and Shivangi have turned #lockupp2 into another saas bahu saga." Another wrote, "#AkankshaChoudhary to yuu hi badnaam hai, Asli Naagin to #ShivangiJoshi nikli. Harshad always stood by her, & she is saying that she is more deserving." Another called out Shivangi for reacting in such a way, saying, "From day one, Harshad stood like a shield for her loyal, consistent, unwavering! But when it was her turn to stand for him, she chose tears, Emotions were used as a weapon, not a bond."

Harshad and Shivangi have turned #lockupp2 into another saas bahu saga. Damn boring storyline — yaba daba doo (@Maharaj39725309) August 2, 2026

#AkankshaChoudhary to yuu hi badnaam hai, Asli Naagin to #ShivangiJoshi nikli 👏



Harshad always stood by her, & she is saying that she is more deserving.. huhh😭#LockUpp2 #HarshadChopda pic.twitter.com/AgxmuVBaEP — Max (@Mad_Max69ton) August 2, 2026

From day one, Harshad stood like a shield for her loyal, consistent, unwavering !!



But when it was her turn to stand for him, she chose tears, Emotions were used as a weapon, not a bond 💯



Shivangi's friendship was just convenient. #HarshadChopda #LockUpp2#HarshadInLockUpp pic.twitter.com/ztHBpkfYLp — Ꭱ𝗼вᎥח ♕ (@Its_Bishnoi07) August 2, 2026

The new episodes of Lock Upp 2 release ever day at 8 pm only on Netflix.