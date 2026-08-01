'Mujhe Grab Kar Liya...': Akanksha Choudhary Makes Casting Couch Allegation Against Influential Personality On Lock Upp 2- VIDEO | Netflix

Akanksha Choudhary has been eliminated from Lock Upp 2, but before exiting the show, she chose to reveal a deeply disturbing secret from the early days of her career. The Splitsvilla fame model alleged that she faced the casting couch while preparing to participate in a beauty pageant.

Recalling the incident, Akanksha shared that she needed around ₹1-2 lakh to cover her pageant expenses, including garments and training fees. "Mujhe kuch 1-2 lakh chahiye the, for garments, for training fees and whatever else," she said, adding that her family could not afford the amount. Hoping for financial assistance, she approached an influential personality from the pageant industry whom she had known for years, as he had previously served as a judge at several pageants.

Akanksha alleged that the man had a reputation for helping aspiring contestants financially, so she requested his support. According to her, she told him that if he could help her for a couple of months, she would work for him as an employee in return. She claimed that the man agreed and invited her to his house. Since she had visited his residence before, she said she did not think twice before going.

Akanksha revealed a shocking secret. She alleged that an influential pageant judge asked for sexual favours in exchange for opportunities. 👀



This is just shameful, man. 💔#LockUpp2 #LockUpp #AkankshaChoudhary pic.twitter.com/DnhvQMB0p3 — Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) August 1, 2026

Describing the alleged incident, Akanksha said, "Jab main gayi, woh aaye. Unhone pehle mujhe hug karne ke liye approach kiya, lekin hug karne ke bajaye unhone mujhe push kiya... aur mujhe grab kar liya." She alleged that he continued to hold her despite her resistance. "Woh bahut budhe the, toh maine unka haath pakda aur jhatka," she recalled. Akanksha further claimed that the man told her she could have achieved much greater success had she approached him earlier.

The model then alleged that the influential person made a shocking proposition. According to Akanksha, he told her, "Main tumhe itne paise de raha hoon, but in return you'll have to have sex with me. Matlab unhone pura aise timeline de di thi mujhe ki ek mahine mein tumhe 5-6 baar karna padega." She further claimed that he even laid out how many times she would have to sleep with him over the course of a month. Akanksha said she immediately refused, telling him that had she known his intentions, she would never have gone to meet him.

Akanksha concluded by saying that although the man allegedly warned she would regret rejecting his offer within two years, she has no regrets today. "6 months later I was a part of a very big show. One year later, I'm standing on one of the biggest stages," she said, adding that whatever success and recognition she has achieved has come through her own hard work.