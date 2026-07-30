'Tujhe Nahi Pata Wo Suicidal Tha?': Akanksha Choudhary Makes Shocking Revelation About Yogesh Rawat During Explosive Fight With Suzanne In Lock Upp 2

Akanksha Choudhary Makes Shocking Revelation About Yogesh Rawat During Explosive Fight With Suzanne In Lock Upp 2 |

Lock Upp 2 turned even more intense as the friends and rivals of the "at risk" contestants entered the arena to compete on their behalf and decide who would remain in danger. Representing Akanksha Choudhary was her former Splitsvilla co-contestant Suzanne. Before the task began, Suzanne attempted to bury the hatchet with Akanksha, saying, "Ek baat samajh, dekh yaha par na ego side rakh, hatred side rakh, thik hai?"

Addressing their fallout from Splitsvilla, Suzanne admitted, "Maine us time pe jo kiya, agar main as a girl sochun to I don't think maine kuch galat kiya but as a friend maine galat kiya hai. I am taking accountability for that." However, Akanksha was not convinced and shot back, "As a girl bhi tune galat hi kiya hai."

farah - suzanne I'll not ask you one more time to come back



bkl ise show pr bulaya hi kyu tha ??? niharika is the best option though 🥲❤️ #akankshachaudhary#lockupp2 pic.twitter.com/g4MPoMLMWS — . (@diljaaneyaa) July 30, 2026

As the conversation shifted to their Splitsvilla controversy, Akanksha refused to discuss the matter in detail, saying, "I can't discuss this here." She instead asked Suzanne to focus on the task and play the game however she wished. Suzanne, however, pointed out that Akanksha had spoken negatively about her after entering Lock Upp 2. Responding to the allegation, Akanksha clarified that she had only said, "Tujhpe fame chadh gaya hai," admitting that the remark may not have been right. Suzanne defended herself, saying she had merely reacted to what she had seen as a viewer outside the house.

The argument soon escalated, with Akanksha saying, "Mujhe fame chadha hota na to tereko bheekh maang ke ye nahi bolti ki mere birthday pe aa ja." She further alleged that Suzanne had given multiple podcasts after their fallout, which resulted in people "slut-shaming" her on social media. Akanksha added that she had entered Lock Upp 2 hoping to leave the past behind, but their confrontation had once again dragged her back into the same controversy.

Suzanne then questioned how Akanksha could forgive Yogesh despite claiming that he had hurt her and made her cry. In response, Akanksha defended him by revealing the emotional struggles he was allegedly going through at the time. "Tujhe nahi pata wo suicidal tha? Tujhe nahi pata wo sote sote ultiyaan karta tha guilt mein?" she said. When Suzanne admitted she was unaware of those details, Akanksha replied, "Exactly, tujhe kuch nahi pata tha," insisting that Suzanne had judged the situation without knowing the full story.

The new episodes of Lock Upp 2 release from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm on Netflix.