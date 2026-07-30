'I Wasn't There To Pull Anyone Down': Vikas Gupta Breaks Silence On Explosive Shilpa Shinde Face-Off In Lock Upp 2 |

Vikas Gupta's entry into Lock Upp 2 as Shilpa Shinde's "blast from the past" was one of the season's most-awaited and memorable moments. The duo's long-standing rivalry continued inside the jail, with Vikas calling out Shilpa for making a personal remark about Shivangi Joshi. Reflecting on his brief stint in the reality show and the experience it gave him, Vikas said, "My experience inside Lock Upp was like enjoying a colourful 'baraf ka gola' by the beach. Every moment had a different flavour." Comparing his journey to the popular summer treat, Vikas suggested that every interaction inside the house brought a different emotion and experience, making his visit both memorable and unpredictable.

The television producer, creative director and screenwriter shared that the show also gave him an opportunity to reconnect with people he has known for years. Speaking about meeting Ram Kapoor, Vikas said, "I met old friends, shared heartfelt moments with people I've known for years, and even caught up with Ram Kapoor sir, who has seen my journey since I was 17. I still remember running around on set with an umbrella, telling him, 'Sir, your shot is ready,' and today, the warmth with which he welcomed me was incredibly special," as quoted by India Forums.

Vikas further revealed that while reconnecting with familiar faces was heartwarming, meeting certain contestants also changed the way he viewed the game. Opening up about his interaction with Shilpa Shinde, he clarified that his intention was never to target or humiliate anyone. "I was not there to pull anyone down. I was there to give perspective," Vikas said, explaining that he simply wanted to point out things that, according to him, some contestants inside the house had failed to notice.

Despite his long-standing differences with Shilpa, Vikas admitted that he believes she deserves a place in the finale. Predicting the finalists, he said, "I'd say Shinde ji, Shreya, Shivangi, Laila and Ram Kapoor. As for Shilpa ji, I'd love to see her reach the finale."

Thank you Vikas, you took such a strong stand for our Shivangi against this ill-mannered Shilpa.🙏😭



I have no words to express my gratitude to you. Thank you so much 🙏😭❤️#ShivangiJoshi #Lockupp2 pic.twitter.com/DziQBVlBUy — Aura (@AuraAscent_) July 30, 2026

As soon as he entered the Lock Upp 2 house, Vikas directly confronted Shilpa over her remarks about Shivangi Joshi. Refusing to even address her respectfully as "Shilpa Ji" however later claiming that she does deserve respect. He also slammed her for mocking Ram Kapoor by referring to his weight, saying it was not humour but pure negativity. Vikas further questioned how Shilpa could discuss Shivangi's personal life and even her virginity on national television, calling it shameful and inappropriate.