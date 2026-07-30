Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa: 'Feel Like Slapping...'; Netizens Slam Vikas Gupta Over His Behaviour Towards Shilpa Shinde

Netizens Upset With Vikas Gupta | Instagram

Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa is now nearing the finale, and in Wednesday's episode, we got to see that some visitors entered the lock-up. While most of the visitors were friends and family, for Shilpa Shinde, the visitor was Vikas Gupta, with whom she doesn't share a good rapport. Vikas taunted Shilpa and said things against her. Even Yogesh Rawat felt bad about how Vikas spoke to Shilpa. On X, netizens are slamming Vikas for his behaviour towards Shilpa.

A netizen tweeted, "Felt really bad for #shilpashinde Everyone had someone to guide thm, for her thy sent her wise enemy? Y it's it equal play for everyone? He didn't even help her to b secure Vikas Gupta u r disgusting human & u keep proving tht But still Shilpa was in finale (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "I feel like slapping Vikas Gupta Badly Today Ek toh itna ganda sakal hai (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "Shivangi ki image aur achi karne keliye Vikas Gupta ko Laya Gaya so woh Shilpa ko nicha dikhaye aur Shivangi aur highlight ho Isme (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Is Shivangi Joshi The Winner Of Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa?

While the finale episode will be telecast on August 5, 2026, according to some social media posts, on Tuesday, the grand finale episode was shot. Shivangi Joshi, Shreya Kalra, and Yogesh Rawat made it to the top three, and Shivangi and Shreya made it to the top two.

According to some social media posts, Shivangi has won the show. However, there's no confirmation about it. So, let's wait and watch who will win Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa.

Lock Upp Latest Episode Preview

On Thursday, the 'At Risk' contestants will get a chance to secure themselves while performing a task. However, their visitors will help them in the task. So, we will once again get to watch Shilpa and Vikas in Thursday's episode.