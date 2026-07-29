'Agar Inhone Aapko Galat Touch Kiya...': Gautami Kapoor Apologises To Lock Upp 2 Women For Ram Kapoor Hugs & Kisses- VIDEO

Gautami Kapoor Apologises To Lock Upp 2 Women For Ram Kapoor Hugs & Kisses- VIDEO | Netflix

The latest episode of Lock Upp 2 was packed with drama and explosive moments. One of the biggest talking points was Ram Kapoor's habit of hugging and kissing the female contestants on their foreheads. Shreya Kalra had repeatedly stated on the show that Ram's gestures made her uncomfortable. Addressing the controversy, Ram's wife, Gautami Kapoor, apologised to all the women in the house on his behalf.

Approaching Shreya, Gautami folded her hands and said, "Mata ji, agar kuch galti ho gayi ho to maaf kar dena." She further added, "Agar inhone aapko galat touch kiya hai, agar inhone kuch thuka hai aap pe to please main inki taraf se maafi mangti hoon." She then hugged Shreya and, in a sarcastic tone, asked, "If I hug you, you are not going to say anything na?" Shreya simply smiled and replied, "No."

nope, Gautami did not genuinely apologise to shreya. She was being sarcastic af here imo #LockUpp2 pic.twitter.com/tv5j1rvMEv — rachit (@beingrachit_) July 29, 2026

Gautami then turned towards the other female contestants and said, "To all the women, if Ram has made you feel uncomfortable, I apologise on his behalf. He is like that only." Clarifying that she wasn't trying to defend her husband, she added, "I'm not defending him. But wo teddy bear kaise hote hain, wo waise hain."

The controversy began after several female contestants questioned Ram Kapoor's physical gestures inside the house. Shreya Kalra had openly said that his repeated hugs and forehead and cheek kisses made her uncomfortable. She even remarked that if he tried to kiss her again, she would stop him, saying, "Even my father doesn't kiss me this much." During another episode, Apoorva Makhija also expressed her displeasure over Ram's behaviour, asking, "Bhai yeh kiss kyun karte rehte hain? Mujhe gussa aa raha hai," after Shreya revealed that his actions had left her feeling uneasy.

The new episodes of Netflix's Lock Upp 2 release from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm. The finale episode of Lock upp 2 is reportedly set to air on August 5, 2026. Let us further wait for the official announcement.