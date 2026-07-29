'Tu Rental Boyfriend Ban Ke Aaya Hai': Shreya Kalra's BF Rishabh Jaiswal's Explosive Showdown With Yogesh Rawat Steals Lock Upp 2- VIDEO | Netflix

Today's episode of Lock Upp 2 revolved around the contestants' loved ones entering the house, with one guest helping secure a direct spot in the finale for one of the two nominated contestants. However, the guests who grabbed the most attention were Shreya Kalra's boyfriend, Rishabh Jaiswal, and Yogesh Rawat's friend, Sorab Bedi.

As Sorab entered the house, he said to Akanksha Choudhary and Yogesh Rawat while pointing at Shreya, "Niharika (Tiwari) ne iski le rakhi hai bhai." He then added, "Iske (Shreya) boyfriend ki to maine le li bhai." Shreya chose not to react and remained silent. Sorab further claimed that Rishabh had told him, "Mereko kehta mere hathe chadh gaya to tujhe dekh lenge." Reacting to this, Yogesh said, "Abhi aayega to sahi (Rishabh). Usse to mujhe hisaab barabar karna hai idhar."

Bro WTF is this language the pig sorab is using for Rishabh? 🤢

And these cheater couple are laughing 🙂👏 !!



Btw this man Sorab cheated on his girlfriend of 9 years !!#LockUpp2 pic.twitter.com/giMpZHB1jV — 𝑵𝒂𝒉𝒚𝒂𝒏 (@Nahyan_here) July 29, 2026

Later, Rishabh entered the house as Shreya's guest. He told his girlfriend that he was not there to lecture or advise her. Instead, he praised her by saying, "Tu jo kar rahi hai ekdam perfect kar rahi." He further affirmed, "It's only Shreya out there."

Rishabh then walked up to Akanksha and sarcastically thanked her for making Shreya look so good on the show. His remarks soon escalated into a heated verbal argument with both Akanksha and Yogesh. Before leaving, Rishabh cheered for Shreya, calling her the "One-Liner Queen" and the "TRP Queen."

Shreya's boyfriend Rishabh didn't just respond...



he completely shut down the Haggu and Dogesh fandoms. End of discussion. 💀#ShreyaKalra #LockUpp2 pic.twitter.com/IgwUdZQluA — 𓆩ᴜᴍᴀʀ𓆪 (@vibewithzarr) July 29, 2026

Speaking about Yogesh's re-entry into the show, Rishabh told Shreya, "Isko wapas daal diya hai jabardasti ka. Kuch ghaante ka nahi dikh raha hai." Shreya then informed him about Sorab's comments. Responding to it, Rishabh said, "Kuch naahi, Arush (Bhola) ki baja di, Sorab Bedi ki baja di... kisi ne reply nahi kiya."

Online badmosi nhi mittar sidha offline krte hain, Yaarr YOGESH 😭💀

He literally Cooked Rishav,



P.S - it was Rishabh who started abusing like Shreya at first day 🤡



BTW ye Rental BF kya hai? 😭#Lockupp2 #AkankshaChoudhary #YogeshRawat pic.twitter.com/4KWfMSVhYa — Baap (@BinTere02) July 29, 2026

As Rishabh was about to leave, Yogesh confronted him, saying, "Tu bahar itni dhamkiyan de raha hai." He claimed that if Rishabh wanted to threaten him, he should do it directly instead of taking it to social media. Yogesh then remarked, "Tu rental boyfriend ban ke aaya hai na..." following which the two got into another heated verbal argument before Rishabh exited.

The new episodes of Lock Upp 2 release from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm only on Netflix.