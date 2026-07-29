'I Have Too Much Ego To DM Girls': Kushal Tandon Hits Back At Shreya Kalra's Claim That He Texted Her While Dating Shivangi Joshi - VIDEO

Kushal Tandon denies DMing Shreya Kalra first amid Lock Upp claim | Instagram

Television actor Kushal Tandon has responded to Lock Upp contestant Shreya Kalra's claim that he had messaged her while he was dating actress Shivangi Joshi. During a recent episode of Alliance, Kushal denied initiating any conversation with Shreya and insisted that it was she who contacted him first. The topic came up after Kashish Kapoor questioned him about Shreya's revelation on Lock Upp, where she stated that Kushal had DMed her after they worked together.

Kushal Tandon Denies Texting Shreya Kalra

Explaining the incident, Kushal said it dated back to the promotional shoot for his show Barsaatein. He claimed that Shreya had been promised a promotional video with him, but the final cut featured her only briefly. Recalling the episode, Kushal said, "There was a promo for Barsaatein. Shreya was promised that she would get a promo with me, and when the promo came out, it was just about me, and she was there for a passing shot."

In lockup, Shreya had accused #KushalTandon that he had dmed me when he and Shivangi were in a relationship.



Here,when Kashish asked, Kushal exposed that Shreya had dmed me first.😭🥺



While she had her own bf, she was messaging someone else's bf.😂 pic.twitter.com/kYULNfMrcU — ❥𝘼𝙧𝙨𝙖𝙡𝙖𝙣★ (@Arsalan_Boss211) July 29, 2026

'I Only DM Foreigners'

When asked whether he had texted Shreya first, Kushal firmly denied the allegation. "She texted me, of course! I don't DM girls. I have too much ego in myself to DM girls. I only DM foreigners, the models!" he said.

#KushalTandon cleared about cheating allegation...



He said that #ShreyaKalra had texted first not him & even

she had said to Kushal that she wanted to do work with him but

he said her not to do only 1 particular part instead of saying no.....🔥🔥#TheAlliance pic.twitter.com/JTp7rrKAtB — rurumiess (@aayusha32980) July 29, 2026

The actor further claimed that Shreya had messaged him saying she wanted to work with him and had accepted the promotional shoot. According to Kushal, he advised her against taking up such a minor appearance, saying, "You shouldn't have done this. It is looking very stupid for you to do a passing shot. You could do much better than this."

What Shreya Kalra Said About Kushal Tandon

Shreya had earlier made the allegation during an episode of Lock Upp while speaking to fellow contestant Shilpa Shinde. She claimed, “He DMed me after the shoot. I was dating at that time. There was something between Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi then. I didn't know about it.” Shreya further alleged that Kushal initiated conversations with her, but she chose not to encourage them.

Kushal and Shivangi reportedly fell in love while working together on their show Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka. In October 2024, Kushal confirmed their relationship with Shivangi and in June 2025, he confirmed the split.