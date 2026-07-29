Lock Upp: Did Shivangi Joshi Make Up Her 'Bread & Butter' Story About Father's Profession To Gain Sympathy? Actress' Team Breaks Silence

Shivangi Joshi's team reacts to Lock Upp controversy | Photo Via Instagram

Television actress Shivangi Joshi faced backlash after the latest (July 28) episode of the reality show Lock Upp featured a task where inmates had to reveal a secret in exchange for kharcha paani and, in return, would also become unsafe for nomination. During the task, Shivangi was given the phrase 'bread and butter,' which led her to open up about one of the most challenging phases of her life. The actress shared details about her family’s financial struggles and revealed how a business setback pushed them through a difficult period.

Shivangi Joshi's 'Bread & Butter' Story Sparks Backlash

Shivangi claimed that her father's transport business suffered major losses, which resulted in a severe financial crisis for the family. Recalling those days, Shivangi broke down and said her family had 'literally come on the streets' and found it difficult to arrange even their basic necessities. She also revealed that her parents worked at a cafe and washed dishes to earn money during that phase.

Shivangi Joshi's Team Clarifies Father's Army, Business History

Following her emotional revelation on the reality show, an old video of Shivangi surfaced online in which she had mentioned that her father was in the army. The resurfaced clip sparked discussions on social media, with some users questioning whether her struggle story was exaggerated to gain sympathy.

Here is the proof, whatever Shivangi said in episode was total lie.

Shivangi Joshi really should’ve remembered what she has said in interviews! Her father was in the army, not a businessman! So the whole eating bread and butter on the streets and working in a cafe was a lie to… pic.twitter.com/I4zOpxTBLb — Charu Shah (@ItsCharuShah) July 29, 2026

'Not A Lie'

Responding to the claims, Shivangi's team clarified the matter through a post on X. They stated that the actress has always been consistent about her past and that her father’s army background and later business venture were both true.

The statement read, "Rest assured, Shivangi remembers exactly what she's said in her interviews. What seems to have slipped past you is simpler: a person is allowed more than one chapter. Her father served, took voluntary retirement, then went into business. Army first, business later. Both true. That's not a lie. That's just a life you only knew half of."

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The clarification from Team Shivangi aimed to put an end to the speculation surrounding the actress’ past and her family’s struggles.