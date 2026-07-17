'Watch Judgment Day...': Farah Khan REACTS To Criticism For Ignoring Shilpa Shinde's 'Below-The-Belt' Remarks Against Shivangi Joshi

Farah Khan Responds To Lock Upp Bias Allegations | Photo Via Instagram

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has responded to criticism over her alleged silence regarding Shilpa Shinde's comments about Shivangi Joshi on Lock Upp. Farah reacted after a social media post questioned why Shilpa and Shreya were not called out for their 'below-the-belt' remarks, while other contestants’ actions were highlighted.

Farah Khan Responds To Lock Upp Bias Allegations

A social media post criticised the makers and hosts of the show, writing, "Ekta, Farah, Riteish, Netflix, are y’all’s 84 cameras not working anymore that you guys cannot see the disgusting shitty comments passed by Shreya and Shilpa to Shivangi!? They are continuously going way below the belt talking about a girl’s character on an international platform and y’all aren’t even calling them out of it!?"

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The user further questioned the alleged difference in treatment, adding that if Akanksha Chaudhary’s mistakes were discussed in detail, then similar attention should be given to the comments made by others. The post also accused the show of showing 'selective biasness' towards contestants.

Farah Khan Reacts

Responding to the criticism, Farah Khan commented on the post, and urged to wait for the upcoming episode before reacting further. She wrote, "Pls watch judgement day then write angry letters."

Farah's reply suggested that the matter would be addressed during the show's Judgment Day on Saturday, where contestants' actions and controversies are usually discussed. Her response came amid growing online discussions about the remarks exchanged between the contestants.

What Shilpa Said About Shivangi Joshi

The controversy began after episodes featured discussions between Shilpa Shinde and Shreya Kalra, where Shilpa made personal remarks about Shivangi. During one conversation, Shilpa brought up Shivangi’s virginity in a manner that viewers found inappropriate and objected to.

We have known Shivangi all our life.#ShilpaShinde? Before Lock Upp, they didn’t even know each other. One hello at a channel launch, years ago. That’s the whole history. No friendship, no conversations, nothing.



Yet she’s telling the world who Shivangi is, her life, her… pic.twitter.com/HHDaL4l9XM — Shivangi Joshi (@shivangijoshi10) July 15, 2026

In another instance, Shilpa claimed that Shivangi had multiple affairs and dated every co-star she had worked with across her television projects.