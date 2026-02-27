'If You Can't Walk Away...': Farah Khan's Husband Shirish Kunder Shares Cryptic Post After Dramatic Transformation

Shirish Kunder Shares Cryptic Post After Transformation | Photo Via Instagram

Director-choreographer Farah Khan's husband Shirish Kunder recently became the talk of social media after sharing new Instagram posts that left fans stunned by his dramatic transformation. While some users believe the images reflect a real-life makeover, others are debating whether AI may have played a role in his striking new appearance.

Amid this, he shared a new photo on Friday, February 27, with a cryptic note that read, "If you can't walk away, you're not negotiating. You're begging."

In one photo, Shirish is seen flaunting a chiselled physique. In several others, he appears shirtless, confidently posing for the camera, while some pictures show him dressed sharply in suits.

One particular image features him seated on a flight, adding to the intrigue around his sudden online presence. One social media user wrote, “Be proud on your original looks”, with another sharing, “It seems like sir is learning 'How to use AI' but sirrrrr how handsome?”

Some users even speculated that he might be taking anti-ageing medication. "Are you Farah Khan's husband, you are looking different." One comment read, "Real or AI?"

Farah and Shirish tied the knot in 2004 after meeting on the sets of the film Main Hoon Na, which Farah directed and Shirish edited.

Despite their eight-year age difference, the couple has often spoken about their strong bond and shared sense of humour. In 2008, they welcomed triplets - a son and two daughters.

Shirish 's last directorial was Mrs. Serial Killer, which featured Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina.

The film was released in 2020.