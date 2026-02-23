 'When You Make Google Giggle....': Farah Khan Meets Google CEO Sundar Pichai; Shares Pictures On Instagram
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'When You Make Google Giggle....': Farah Khan Meets Google CEO Sundar Pichai; Shares Pictures On Instagram

'When You Make Google Giggle....': Farah Khan Meets Google CEO Sundar Pichai; Shares Pictures On Instagram

Farah Khan recently visited YouTube India's office, and there she met none other than Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai. The filmmaker took to Instagram to share her pictures with Pichai.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
Farah Khan meets Sundar Pichai | Instagram

Choreographer-turned-filmmaker-turned-YouTuber, Farah Khan, recently visited YouTube India's office, and there she met Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai. Khan took to Instagram to share picture with Sundar, and the other staff members. She captioned the post as, "When u make Google Giggle.. @sundarpichai 😂 thank you to @youtubeindia for being such great hosts.. ❤️ #kundermeetsSunder (sic)."

Check out the pictures below...

Netizens React To Farah Khan's Meeting With Sundar Pichai

Netizens have hilarious reacted to Farah meeting the Google CEO. A netizen commented, "Ek din Tom Cruise bhi aaega @tomcruise (sic)." Farah replied the Instagram user and wrote, "Koi shaq! (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
'When You Make Google Giggle....': Farah Khan Meets Google CEO Sundar Pichai; Shares Pictures On Instagram
'When You Make Google Giggle....': Farah Khan Meets Google CEO Sundar Pichai; Shares Pictures On Instagram
'JNU Has Become A Hub Of Urban Naxalism; Congress, Left Parties Nurtured It For Years': Union Minister Giriraj Singh - Video
'JNU Has Become A Hub Of Urban Naxalism; Congress, Left Parties Nurtured It For Years': Union Minister Giriraj Singh - Video
Engaged Season 2 Wild Card: Who Is Nikhil Malik's Ex Girlfriend Pallak Yadav? Former Splitsvilla 13 Couple Reunites
Engaged Season 2 Wild Card: Who Is Nikhil Malik's Ex Girlfriend Pallak Yadav? Former Splitsvilla 13 Couple Reunites
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 23, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 23, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Weekly Draw

Another Instagram user wrote, "@farahkhankunder did you ask him to raise your pay? (sic)." So, Farah replied, "Actually I didddddd (sic)." One more netizen commented on the post, "Koi sahak ... Farhan Khan has a aura, she can make everyone around her into a giggle factory (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Read Also
AI Or Anti-Ageing? Farah Khan's Husband Shirish Kunder Looks Unrecognisable, Latest Instagram Photos...
article-image

Farah Khan's YouTube Channel

Farah has started a YouTube channel and she has a food show, in which, she along with her cook Dilip visits houses of different celebrities, and makes food. Her videos go viral, and even make it to the headlines as celebs reveal some interesting things while interacting with Farah.

Currently, Farah's YouTube Channel has 2.7 million subscribers.

Read Also
'Ekta Kapoor Ka Set Lag Raha': Farah Khan's The 50 Grand Palace Style Set Video Takes Social Media...
article-image

Farah Khan Movies

A couple of months ago, in an interview, Farah had mentioned that she wants to make a film, and it she directs a movie it will only be with Shah Rukh Khan. There have been reports about Main Hoon Na 2 happening. However, there's no confirmation about it.

But, fans of Farah and SRK are eagerly waiting for them to team up again, as their presvious movies together like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year, were super entertaining.

Follow us on