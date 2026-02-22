AI Or Anti-Ageing? Farah Khan's Husband Shirish Kunder Looks Unrecognisable, Latest Instagram Photos Leave Netizens Confused

Farah Khan's husband Shirish Kunder has left social media users puzzled with his recent Instagram activity. Over the past few days, the filmmaker has been unusually active online, sharing a series of striking photos and videos that have gone viral.

What caught everyone’s attention is the dramatic transformation in his appearance. In one photo, Shirish is seen flaunting a chiselled physique. In several others, he appears shirtless, confidently posing for the camera, while some pictures show him dressed sharply in suits.

One particular image features him seated inside a flight, adding to the intrigue around his sudden online presence.

The posts have triggered mixed reactions. While many followers flooded the comments section calling him “handsome,” others questioned whether the photos were enhanced using artificial intelligence (AI). Some users even speculated that he might be taking anti-ageing medication.

Several netizens openly claimed the images looked AI-generated, saying he appeared to be “ageing backwards.” There is no confirmation yet on whether the pictures are digitally altered.

Adding a touch of humour to the conversation, his wife, choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan, reacted to one of his photos. Commenting on the picture where he was seen inside a flight, she wrote, “Going somewhere??” along with a laughing emoticon. Shirish has not responded to her comment so far.

Here's how netizens reacted to his posts:

Farah and Shirish tied the knot in 2004 after meeting on the sets of the film Main Hoon Na, which Farah directed and Shirish edited.

Despite their eight-year age difference, the couple has often spoken about their strong bond and shared sense of humour. In 2008, they welcomed triplets - a son and two daughters.

Shirish began his career as an editor and gained recognition for his work in films like Main Hoon Na and Jaan-E-Mann. He later turned director with projects such as Joker, starring Akshay Kumar, and has also worked as a producer and writer.

Known for his technical expertise and interest in visual effects, Shirish has largely maintained a low public profile - until now, when his recent Instagram posts have once again brought him into the spotlight.