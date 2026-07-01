'Every Day I Am Bleeding...': Sufi Motiwala Breaks Down After Painful Injury During Lock Upp Task; Farah Khan Rushes To Help

Sufi Motiwala Breaks Down After Painful Injury During Lock Upp Task; Farah Khan Rushes To Help |

Netflix's Lock Upp has dropped a new episode, featuring an intense task between Riyaz Ali and Sufi Motiwala. However, the challenge took an emotional turn when Sufi tripped and fell during the task. Breaking down in tears, he asked host Farah Khan why he had been the only contestant getting injured since Day 1.

As soon as Sufi fell, the contestants rushed to help him. Concerned, Farah asked, "Oh my god, is he okay?" As the housemates helped him to the side, she comforted him, saying, "You did very well." An emotional Sufi responded, "I feel like I have some rotten f**king luck... everyday I am getting hurt mam." Fighting back tears, he added, "Every day I am bleeding mam." Farah reassured him, saying, "We are sending you to a doctor."

Sufi was then taken for medical attention. After returning to the house, he broke down once again and said, "For once I thought I'm going to win." His fellow contestants gathered around him, consoling him and reminding him that the incident was merely an unfortunate accident.

Despite his injury, Sufi Motiwala failed to secure his safety in the task and ended up in the "at risk" zone. Riyaz Ali, on the other hand, saved himself by putting Akanksha Chamola at risk. As a result, the five contestants currently facing elimination are Shreya Kalra, Madhuri Jain Grover, Sufi Motiwala, Shresta Iyer and Akanksha Chamola. It remains to be seen who will be eliminated during the upcoming Judgement Day episode, which will also feature a major surprise as Kangana Ranaut returns to the show to deliver the verdict.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams exclusively on Netflix, with new episodes releasing every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM IST. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the reality show follows a five-day-a-week release format, packing each week with high-stakes tasks, dramatic confrontations and shocking revelations.