'Attacking A Woman's Character Should Never Be Entertained': Jannat Zubair Defends Shivangi Joshi, Slams Shilpa Shinde & Shreya Kalra

Jannat Zubair Defends Shivangi Joshi, Slams Shilpa Shinde & Shreya Kalra |

The controversial remarks made by Shilpa Shinde and Shreya Kalra about Shivangi Joshi have become the talk of the town. As the backlash continues, several celebrities have come forward in support of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress. Joining the list is Laughter Chefs star Jannat Zubair, who penned a heartfelt note defending Shivangi while slamming Shilpa and Shreya over their comments about the actress's "virginity" and alleged "affairs."

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jannat wrote, "It's strange how easily people choose to judge someone's character without really knowing them." She added that she has known Shivangi for years and was deeply disturbed to see people questioning her character.

"I've known Shivangi for years, and I know the values she carries and the person she is," Jannat wrote. "That's why watching her being spoken about this way doesn't sit right with me."

Without taking names, Jannat also criticised those making such remarks, writing, "You can disagree with someone, call out their actions, or have a different perspective. But attacking a woman's character should never be entertained." She ended her note by assuring Shivangi of her support, writing, "Always with you."

Loved how Shreya and Shilpa are busy making vile remarks on Shivangi's character, while the next frame shows both Akanksha having a fun pillow fight. It perfectly highlights the difference between two insecure women who only know how to degrade and ones who are secure.#Lockupp2 pic.twitter.com/ORkuqpEWXi — Aarohi (@dewydaisy_) July 14, 2026

The controversy erupted after Shilpa Shinde and Shreya Kalra were seen discussing Shivangi Joshi's personal life in a recent episode of Lock Upp. Shilpa claimed that Shivangi had affairs with her co-stars on almost every show she worked on, saying, "Itne shows kiye aur har show mein iska affair tha." She also mocked the actress while mimicking her, saying, "Main bahut innocent hoon... Main virgin hoon. Main shaadi ke baad hi karungi," implying that Shivangi was pretending to be innocent. The remarks quickly went viral, triggering widespread backlash from viewers and several television celebrities, who called the comments disrespectful and an unnecessary attack on Shivangi's character.

Lock Upp new episodes release from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm on Netflix.