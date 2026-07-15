'Affair Hone Mein Koi Galat Baat Kya Hai?': Dheeraj Dhoopar's Wife Vinny Arora Slams Shilpa Shinde & Shreya Kalra Over 'Virginity' Remark On Shivangi Joshi- VIDEO

Dheeraj Dhoopar's Wife Vinny Arora Slams Shilpa Shinde & Shreya Kalra Over 'Virginity' Remark On Shivangi Joshi- VIDEO |

The conversation between Shilpa Shinde and Shreya Kalra in the latest episode of Lock Upp has gone viral on social media, with many viewers calling out the duo for allegedly mocking someone's personal life. Reacting to the episode, Dheeraj Dhoopar's wife, Vinny Arora, took to her Instagram Stories to slam Shilpa and Shreya.

Vinny wrote, "Shilpa. The absolute audacity of 2 women bringing down another woman who did them no harm. @shivangijoshi18's love life, her ex-boyfriend, her virginity is none of your business & definitely not something to laugh about."

She further shared that two incidents from the previous night's episode had deeply bothered her. Referring to the conversation about Shivangi Joshi, Vinny wrote, "Number 1 – Shreya and Shilpa Shinde talking about Shivangi's virginity, her ex-boyfriend and her love life." While she noted that Shreya initially appeared to avoid the conversation, she eventually joined in. Slamming both contestants, Vinny added, "Affair hone mein koi galat baat kya hai? I don't understand."

Vinny also criticised Shilpa for joking about Shivangi's hesitation in speaking about physical intimacy. "Are bhai main bhi virgin nahi hoon, yet I get extremely uncomfortable," she wrote. Questioning the relevance of the discussion, she asked, "How was all of this relevant to the show?" She concluded by saying, "Isse ye prove hota hai aurat hi aurat ki dushman hoti hai."

I LOVE THIS LADY 🥹



It takes courage to publicly support someone when they're being targeted. She did what not even many of Shivangi's so-called friends could do—she spoke up.



Nothing but respect for Dheeraj's wife❤️ @VinnyArora2#shivangijoshi #lockupp2 #shivangiInlockupp2 pic.twitter.com/5qe7EKVkSd — VibingEve_ (@vibingeves) July 15, 2026

She also took a dig at viewers who have been criticising Shivangi for getting emotional over small things. Defending the actress, Vinny praised her for feeling emotions deeply and wrote, "Mujhe nahi samajh aata, baat baat pe rona uski weakness kaise hui."

In another post, Vinny praised her husband, Dheeraj Dhoopar, for his performance in the previous task. She clarified that the task was not about winning but about securing a good amount. Hitting back at trolls who labelled Dheeraj an "overconfident man," Vinny said he chose not to order premium food for himself despite winning a significant amount and instead thought about feeding more people. She also thanked Sufi Motiwala for acknowledging Dheeraj's gesture, saying he did the good deed without making a fuss about it.