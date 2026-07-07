'Vinny Arora Already Warned You': Dheeraj Dhoopar's Hilarious Response After Forgetting Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Goes Viral

Dheeraj Dhoopar's Hilarious Response After Forgetting Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Goes Viral |

Television actor Dheeraj Dhoopar recently made headlines after admitting that he is often compared to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Calling it a huge compliment, the actor said he has no problem with the comparison and would happily accept it. However, what left everyone surprised was his inability to recall Shah Rukh's birthday during a task on Netflix's Lock Upp. After the clip went viral and sparked a meme fest online, Dheeraj has now issued a humorous clarification.

Reacting to the memes circulating on social media, Dheeraj reposted a video that juxtaposed the Lock Upp moment with an old podcast clip of his wife, Vinny Arora, joking that he often forgets important dates, including their anniversary. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Okay, the memes were funny. But in DD's defense... Vinny already warned us he forgets important dates."

Dheeraj also expressed gratitude for the love and support he has been receiving from fans and fellow contestants on Lock Upp. Sharing a heartfelt note, he wrote, "Loving the bonds and respect Dheeraj has earned inside the house. The people who truly know him know what an amazing person he is. That speaks louder than anything else."

Loving the bonds and respect Dheeraj has earned inside the house. ❤️ The people who truly know him know what an amazing person he is. That speaks louder than anything else. 🫶

– Team DD#DheerajDhoopar #LockUpp #SuperDhooparInLockUpp #Netflix #NetflixIndiaReality @NetflixIndia… — Dheeraj Dhoopar (@DheerajDhoopar) July 6, 2026

According to Dheeraj himself, the comparison isn't something he started, it has been made by fans over the years because of his charm, romantic screen presence, signature mannerisms, and resemblance to Shah Rukh Khan. During his Lock Upp introduction, he was accused of copying SRK, but Dheeraj clarified that he considers the comparison an honour rather than an insult. "Compare me to Shah Rukh Khan? I'll happily take it," he said, adding that being likened to one of India's biggest superstars is a compliment for any actor.

The comparison gained even more attention after host Kangana Ranaut questioned Dheeraj on the show, saying he lacked Shah Rukh Khan's "main character energy" and remarking, "Tum mein Shah Rukh Khan ka 'S' bhi nahi hai." The moment quickly went viral, further fuelling discussions around the long-running SRK comparison.

The new episodes of Netflix's Lock Upp release at 8 pm on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday.