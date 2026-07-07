'Sasta Kabir Singh': Harshad Chopra Trolled After Angry Outburst Over Shivangi Joshi-Shreya Kalra Clash In Lock Upp- VIDEO

Harshad Chopra Trolled After Angry Outburst Over Shivangi Joshi-Shreya Kalra Clash In Lock Upp |

The upcoming episode of Netflix's Lock Upp will witness Harshad Chopra losing his cool after Shivangi Joshi tells him what Shreya Kalra allegedly said to her. Furious, Harshad immediately heads to confront Shreya, despite Shivangi trying to stop him. The intense exchange quickly reminded viewers of Kabir Singh, with many comparing Harshad's aggressive outburst to Shahid Kapoor's character, while Shivangi was likened to Kiara Advani's Preeti. The promo has since gone viral, sparking a flood of memes and reactions on social media.

A user tweeted, "#HarshadChopda ko 'Kabir Singh' banne ki zaroorat hi nehi hai. Woh Harshad Chopda hi kaafi hai." Reacting to the promo, another wrote, "Why is #HarshadChopda acting like he's still on a TV set? Bro, this is a reality show, not a drama where you're Kabir Singh and #ShivangiJoshi is Preeti."

#HarshadChopda ko "Kabir Singh" banne ki zaroorat hi nehi hai. Woh Harshad Chopda hi kaafi hai ... 🔥🔥🫶#LockUpp2 https://t.co/KLzd1vDxhD — T Sensharma (@t_sensharma) July 7, 2026

Another user criticised Harshad's behaviour, writing, "Meet sasta Kabir Singh. Banda har kisi ko gyan dega, bro don't react like this, bro jawab aise nahi, aise dene ka. Meanwhile bro himself was running aggressively to question Shreya."

Why is #HarshadChopda acting like he's still on a TV set? 😭 Bro, this is a reality show, not a drama where you're Kabir Singh and #ShivangiJoshi is Preeti.#Lockupp2 — TANYA KI COLD COFFEE ☕💗 🤍 (@KaleshiLady) July 6, 2026

Meet sasta kabir Singh ,,

Banda har kisi ko Gyan dega bro don't react like this, bro jawab aise nhi aise dene ka



Meanwhile bro himself was running aggressively to question Shreya 😭🤣#Lockupp2 #Harshadchopda



pic.twitter.com/tsq4hbUNT5 — 𝘚αηу🍂 (@its_SanyHere) July 6, 2026

Harshad Chopra and Shivangi Joshi were not strangers before entering Lock Upp. The two actors have previously shared screen space in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where Harshad played Abhimanyu Birla while Shivangi made a special appearance as Naira in a crossover track. They later reunited as the lead pair in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4. Their pre-existing professional rapport has been evident on the reality show, with the duo often supporting each other during emotional moments and standing by one another in difficult situations.

In the upcoming episode, tensions are set to escalate after Shivangi Joshi and Shreya Kalra get into an argument over the house's food and ration. While Shivangi appears to check on Shreya's health, the conversation soon turns sour, leaving the actress in tears. Shivangi then narrates the incident to Harshad Chopra, who loses his cool and storms towards Shreya to confront her. However, Shivangi steps in and tries to stop him before the situation spirals further.