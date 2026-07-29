Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa: Shivangi Joshi Wins Netflix's Reality Show, Shreya Kalra Is The Runner-Up?

Who Is The Winner Of Lock Upp? | Instagram

Netflix's Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about reality shows currently. The show features many popular names like Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda, Shilpa Shinde, Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Akanksha Chamola, and others. The grand finale of Lock Upp will be telecast on Netflix on August 5, 2026. But, according to multiple social media posts, the finale shoot took place on Tuesday, and everyone is claiming that Shivangi Joshi has won the show.

Many social media posts on X and Instagram are sharing that the top three contestants were Shivangi, Shreya, and Yogesh Rawat, and the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has won the show. Shreya, who has been playing very well in Lock Upp, is reportedly the runner-up, and Yogesh is in the third spot. Check out the posts below...

🚨 SHIVANGI JOSHI WON THE LOCK UPP 🚨



Shreyas kalra came runner up 😨#Shivangijoshi #Shreyakalra #Lockupp2 — Tikhi mirchi 🌶️ (@MohalekiAunty) July 29, 2026

🚨 Exclusive #LockUpp updates 🚨



Shivangi Joshi is the winner of #LockUpp2#ShreyaKalra is Runner-Up #YogeshRawat eliminated at 3rd position



Congratulations Shivangi Joshi fans https://t.co/rsoYlO0gf0 — Devil (@devil_hu_mai) July 29, 2026

However, till now, there's no confirmation about the winner yet.

Netizens React To Shivangi Joshi's Reported Win

Well, netizens are not very happy with the social media buzz about Shivangi winning the show. A netizen tweeted, "After top 2 and panel decided the winner even after Shreya won task Sadly at end like last year how Kangana took call of winner similar Ekta took Ekta mam choose #ShivangiJoshi over #ShreyaKakra Disappointed for Shreya (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Had no better expectations of shreya winning in an ekta show But it's still THE SHREYA KALRA SHOW (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Shivangi’s win would be unfair for so many contestants. #ShreyaKalra, #ShilpaShinde, #RamKapoor and #AkankshaChoudhary deserved it more. I mean inme se bhi agar koi jeet jata to itna unfair nhi lagta. It will be tagged as the most unfair and rigged winning. #LockUpp2 (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Viral Grand Finale Leaked Picture

A picture has been going viral on social media claiming that the evicted contestants were on the sets of Lock Upp on Tuesday for the grand finale shoot. Check out the picture below...

Contestants Reveal Personal Secrets

Meanwhile, this week, the contestants were given a task to reveal each other's secrets to get the 'Kharcha Paani' (money to get food). In Tuesday's episode, Shivangi, Harshad, and Shreya shared shocking incidents that happened to them.

All of them faced sexual abuse during their childhood. Their revelations shocked all the contestants, and they were in tears.