'That's Why I'm Scared Of Gay Men': Harshad Chopda Reveals Childhood Molestation Trauma On Lock Upp 2- VIDEO

Harshad Chopda Reveals Childhood Molestation Trauma On Lock Upp 2- VIDEO | Netflix

Harshad Chopda clarified in the latest episode of Lock Upp 2 why he says he is "scared" of gay men. While revealing his final truth, the actor shared that he was molested when he was around 9–10 years old. He recalled that his parents had left him in the care of a man they trusted deeply, someone who was respected by not just his family but the entire community.

"Main thoda wahi dara sahma type ka bachcha (As a child, I was a little submissive). In the night, somebody was kind of rubbing himself on me," Harshad recalled. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor said he was fully clothed, but the man was allegedly on top of him and rubbing himself against him.

Explaining how he reacted, Harshad said, "I acted like I'm sleeping. Kisi ko nahi bataya ye kabhi kyunki pata bhi nahi tha kya hua hai." He then recounted another incident involving the same man, who called him to the balcony on the pretext of showing him something. According to Harshad, the man picked him up and tried to behave inappropriately with him. "I didn't react because I didn't know how to question it. I was scared," he said.

Harshad was harrassed by a gay at the age of 9 . Everyone judged him when he made some remarks about gay . This is the reason why he feels uncomfortable around gay .#HarshadChopda #LockUpp2 pic.twitter.com/ljPaJbXlx7 — 𝑨𝒗𝒚𝒂𝒂𝒏🦭 (@avyyaan) July 28, 2026

he actor went on to urge parents never to leave their children unattended with anyone, no matter how trusted the person may seem. He also appealed to parents to build such strong communication with their children that they feel comfortable opening up about any inappropriate experience. Harshad added that survivors should speak about their experiences so the truth comes out.

Speaking about the person who molested him, Harshad said, "Wo log abhi bhi hain, maze me hain. Aur mai abhi bhi hoon with all my..." He explained that the trauma is the reason he developed a fear of gay men. However, Harshad clarified that he does not hate gay men, but that the childhood incident left him fearful.

Harshad Chopda is one of Indian television's most popular actors, with a career spanning over two decades. He rose to fame with shows like Left Right Left and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, but became a household name with his performances in Bepannah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where he played Abhimanyu Birla, and most recently Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4. Known for his intense performances and massive fan following, Harshad is currently seen as a contestant on Lock Upp 2, his first-ever reality show.