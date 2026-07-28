Lock Upp 2 Top 5 Finalists LEAKED? Ram Kapoor & Shivangi Joshi Reportedly Make The Cut; Here's Who Else Is In The Finale

Lock Upp 2 Top 5 Finalists LEAKED? | Netflix

The Top 5 finalists of Lock Upp 2 have reportedly been revealed. Interestingly, the show's media round was allegedly filmed today, sparking fresh speculation about the contestants who have made it to the finale. With Sufi Motiwala and Dheeraj Dhoopar recently eliminated, reports have also emerged claiming that several more contestants have exited the show. Amid the buzz, here's a look at the reported Top 5 finalists of Netflix's Lock Upp 2.

According to Film Window, the reported Top 5 finalists are Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Shreya Kara, Shivangi Joshi, and Yogesh Rawat. However, recent reports have also claimed that Shreya has been eliminated from the show. Viewers will have to wait for the upcoming episodes to find out whether there is any truth to these claims.

🔥 The Top 5 Finalists of #LockUpp are here! 🔥

After an intense journey filled with drama, emotions, and fierce competition, these contestants have secured their place in the Top 5! 🏆



👑 Ram Kapoor

👑 Shilpa Shinde

👑 Shreya Kara

👑 Shivangi Joshi

👑 Yogesh Rawat



Who deserves… pic.twitter.com/Fdx7hiMByH — Film window (@Filmwindow1) July 28, 2026

Reports also suggest that Lock Upp 2 will witness a mid-week elimination. While Dheeraj Dhoopar and Sufi Motiwala were recently evicted, there were earlier reports claiming that Varun and Shilpa had also been eliminated. However, according to Film Window, those reports are inaccurate. Instead, the contestants reportedly eliminated in the mid-week eviction are Pamala Serena and Akanksha Choudhary.

When Is The Lock Upp 2 Finale?

According to Her Zindagi, the grand finale of Lock Upp 2 is scheduled to stream on August 5, 2026, at 8 pm on Netflix. However, several other reports claim that the finale will instead take place on Sunday, August 9, 2026. An official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

Shresta Iyer became the first contestant to be eliminated from Lock Upp 2. She was followed by Sunita Ahuja, who was bailed out of the show, while Riyaz Aly and Madhuri Jain Grover were subsequently evicted. Yogesh Rawat and Harshad Chopda were later eliminated but earned a second chance after winning the comeback challenge. Their return resulted in the elimination of Dheeraj Dhoopar and Sufi Motiwala.