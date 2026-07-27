'Main Character Energy Dikhani Nahi Hoti': Lock Upp 2's Dheeraj Dhoopar Hits Back At Kangana Ranaut's 'Shah Rukh Khan Ke S Bhi Nahi Ho' Jibe

Lock Upp 2's Dheeraj Dhoopar Hits Back At Kangana Ranaut's 'Shah Rukh Khan Ke S Bhi Nahi Ho' Jibe |

Lock Upp 2 eliminated contestant Dheeraj Dhoopar has responded to Kangana Ranaut's "don't have main character energy" remark. During the first week of Netflix's Lock Upp 2, Kangana entered the house as a special guest and told Dheeraj, "Tum khud ko Shah Rukh Khan bol rahe ho. Tum toh Shah Rukh Khan ke S bhi nahi ho. Tumhare andar main character energy bilkul bhi nahi hai." Dheeraj has now reacted to her comments.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Dheeraj said, "Pehle hafte mein Kangana Ranaut ne jo bola tha ki main character energy nahi dikh rahi hain, mujhe uska jawab dena hain ki main character dikhani nahi hoti." He explained that "main character energy" is not something that needs to be displayed but something that people naturally feel when a person enters the room. "Main character energy logon ko feel hoti hain apne aap when you walk into the room," he added.

Dheeraj was also asked about being called the "Shah Rukh Khan of Television." Responding to the tag, he clarified that it was not a title he gave himself but one bestowed upon him by his fans. Accepting it with pride, he said, "I loudly said yes and ye title maine apne ap ko nahi diya, ye meri fans ne mujhe diya hain (sic)." He further added, "Aur main humesha aisa sochta tha ki agar Shah Rukh Khan iss ghar mein hotey toh kya unke saath bhi koi ladta? Mujhe lagta hain uska jawab 'Na' hain."

In the latest double elimination in which Dheeraj Dhoopar and Sufi Motiwala lost a comeback challenge against returning contestants Harshad Chopda and Yogesh Rawat, leading to their exit from the house. Meanwhile, reports of a mid-week double elimination have been circulating on social media. According to spoiler page BBInsiderHQ, Shilpa Shinde and Akanksha Choudhary are likely to be the next two contestants to be evicted in a surprise mid-week twist.

The new episodes of Lock Upp 2 release from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm on Netflix.