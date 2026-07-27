'Agar Unki Girlfriends...': Did Dheeraj Dhoopar Accidentally CONFIRM Harshad Chopda-Shivangi Joshi & Yogesh Rawat-Akanksha Choudhary's Relationships?- VIDEO

Did Dheeraj Dhoopar Accidentally CONFIRM Harshad Chopda-Shivangi Joshi & Yogesh Rawat-Akanksha Choudhary's Relationships? |

After being eliminated from the Lock Upp 2 house, Dheeraj Dhoopar spoke to the media and subtly hinted at the alleged relationships between Harshad Chopda-Shivangi Joshi and Yogesh Rawat-Akanksha Choudhary. The recently evicted contestant indirectly referred to Shivangi and Akanksha as Harshad's and Yogesh's girlfriends while explaining why he does not pick fights without a reason.

In an interview with Access TV, Dheeraj explained his game, saying, "Maine yaha game khelne nahi aaya hoon, game change karne aaya hoon." He then gave an example to clarify his point. "Yogesh ko maine evict kiya kyunki mere paas power thi, Akanksha Choudhary ko aa ke mere se ladna chahiye tha," he said. Referring to another instance, he added, "Harshad ko agar I was the one who voted him out to Shivangi ko aa kar ladna chahiye tha." However, it was what he said next that became the talk of the town.

one is standing up for her dignity, the other keeps reducing her to a "girlfriend" joke. but sure, let's revisit those

"dheeraj >>>>>> harshad" tweets.🤣

aged beautifully. pic.twitter.com/i1YV2UsH30 — 🧃 (@GrtViola) July 27, 2026

Addressing both situations, Dheeraj remarked, "Agar unki girlfriends aa ke mujhse nahi ladengi to main ja ke unse jabardasti nahi ladunga na," subtly referring to Akanksha and Shivangi as Yogesh's and Harshad's girlfriends.

Later, a media person pointed out that, from the outside, it appears Harshad is madly in love with Shivangi. Responding to the remark, Dheeraj said, "To wo jo dikh raha hai wahi hoga phir," indirectly hinting that there could allegedly be something going on between the two.

Dheeraj said Harshad is madly in love with Shivangi!



Alexa play: Yeh rishta kya kehlata hai 😭😭😭#LockUpp #LockUpp2 pic.twitter.com/OiwJhdKKxR — ayra (@ayratastic) July 27, 2026

In the latest episode of Lock Upp 2, the makers introduced a major twist by bringing back previously eliminated contestants Harshad Chopda and Yogesh Rawat, giving them one final chance to reclaim their spots in the competition. The duo faced off against Dheeraj Dhoopar and Sufi Motiwala in a high-stakes comeback challenge, with the winners earning re-entry into the house. Harshad defeated Dheeraj, while Yogesh emerged victorious against Sufi, resulting in both Harshad and Yogesh returning to the game. As a consequence of losing the task, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Sufi Motiwala were eliminated from the show, marking one of the season's biggest twists as the competition headed closer to the finale.

The new episodes of Lock Upp 2 release at 8 pm only on Netflix.