Lock Upp 2 Spoiler: Harshad Chopda & Yogesh Rawat Return; Two Contestants To Be Evicted After Face-Off?

Lock Upp 2 Spoiler: Harshad Chopda & Yogesh Rawat Return |

Several Lock Upp 2 spoilers have been circulating on social media ahead of the upcoming episode. The latest promo shows two masked soldiers entering the house. Introducing them, the jailers say that they are "not here to make the contestants feel secure, but insecure." The promo then teases the soldiers removing their masks, but their identities are not revealed.

According to Jeevika's report, the two masked entrants are Harshad Chopda and Yogesh Rawat. The report claims that the duo will re-enter the show and challenge Dheeraj Dhoopar and Sufi Motiwala in separate tasks. As per the spoiler, Harshad and Yogesh emerge victorious, resulting in Dheeraj and Sufi's eviction from the reality show. However, the makers are yet to officially confirm these developments.

In the latest episode, Hina Khan and Uorfi Javed saved Varun Yadav, aka Laila, from elimination, while jailers Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh chose to save Shilpa Shinde. This left Harshad Chopda, Pamela Serena, and Sufi Motiwala at risk of elimination. Among the three, Pamela pressed the buzzer first and secured her safety by revealing one of her biggest secrets. The remaining contestants were then asked to vote between Harshad and Sufi, and eight contestants voted to save Sufi, leading to Harshad's elimination.

So far, Shresta Iyer, Yogesh Rawat, and Harshad Chopda have been eliminated from Lock Upp 2. Shresta became the season's first contestant to be evicted after failing to secure enough support, while Splitsvilla X6 fame Yogesh Rawat was later shown the exit, with his elimination sparking criticism from a section of viewers who questioned the fairness of the game. In the latest Judgement Day episode, Harshad Chopda was evicted after receiving fewer votes than Sufi Motiwala during the contestants' voting process, making him the third contestant to leave the reality show.

The new episodes of Lock Upp 2 release at 8 pm from Saturday to Thursday only on Netflix.