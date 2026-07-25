'I'm Not Proud Of It': Lock Upp 2's Pamela Serena Admits To Using Cricketers' Match Tips To Place Bets With Bookies |

In the latest episode of Lock Upp 2, Pamela Serena secured her safety by revealing one of her biggest secrets. As she pressed the buzzer, the phrase "match fixing" appeared on the screen. Before opening up, Pamela clarified, "Yeh mera secret hai, main proud nahi hoon." She then revealed that she used to place bets on cricket matches while she was a student.

Pamela explained that during her student days, she had a friend who was close to several cricketers. Through him, she received firsthand information about matches, which she later used to place bets with bookies and earn money.

Sharing the details, Pamela said, "When I was a student, I had a friend. He was close friends with several cricketers. And he used to get tips about who would win, who would score." She added, "The information came straight from the team. In London, we have bookies where you can gamble and make bets." She further revealed, "So, I took tips from my friend, then I placed bets. I made a lot of money."

However, Pamela clarified that betting was legal where she was doing it. She admitted that while she enjoyed it at the time, she later realised it was the "wrong way" to make money. "I'm not proud of it," she said, adding that she was a student then and the easy money tempted her into placing bets.

Pamela Serena is a British-Indian entrepreneur, former beauty queen, reality TV personality, and influencer. Born in the United Kingdom to Indian parents, she later moved to Dubai in 2012, where she built her career in business and entertainment. She first gained widespread recognition after appearing in Netflix's reality series Desi Bling, which followed the lavish lives of affluent South Asians in Dubai. Apart from being crowned Ms Universe Dubai 2021 and Ms UAE World 2022, Pamela is also associated with the real estate business and describes herself as an entrepreneur and public speaker. She is currently seen as one of the contestants on Lock Upp 2.