Is Lock Upp 2 Scripted? Shivangi Joshi's Changing Hairstyle In Viral Clip Leaves Viewers Questioning Ekta Kapoor's Reality Show- VIDEO |

Is Lock Upp 2 scripted? The question has once again surfaced after a viral clip from the latest episode left viewers divided on social media. A continuity error spotted during a heated argument has now sparked fresh speculation about whether certain moments in the reality show are staged or heavily edited.

The viral clip features a confrontation between Shivangi Joshi and Shilpa Shinde. In the video, Shivangi is seen confronting Shilpa for making remarks about her personal life, with her hair tied in a bun. However, moments later, despite the conversation appearing to continue without a visible cut, her hairstyle suddenly changes to a ponytail, leaving viewers puzzled.

Sharing the clip on X (formerly Twitter), a user wrote, "Lock Upp 2 is scripted?? Wait for it." The post quickly garnered reactions, with one user commenting, "Hum to start se hi keh rahe hain, yeh bhi script hi mila hai." Another, however, defended the show, saying, "Arreee, vo long arguments ko edit kar lete hain, that's why!" Responding to the explanation, another user argued, "Yeah, understand. Par ek hi line pe matlab aadhi line Shivangi ne bun mein boli aur aadhi ponytail mein kaise?", further fuelling the debate online.

The clash between Shivangi Joshi and Shilpa Shinde stemmed from Shilpa's repeated personal remarks about Shivangi's private life. The controversy escalated after Shilpa allegedly commented on Shivangi's virginity, claimed that she had dated several of her television co-stars, and even dragged actor Harshad Chopda into the conversation by making insinuations about their bond. After learning about these comments, Shivangi confronted Shilpa in a heated argument, accusing her of crossing the line by targeting her personal life instead of playing the game. The confrontation quickly turned ugly, with Shivangi calling out Shilpa for "slut-shaming" her and saying such remarks were unacceptable, while Shilpa defended her statements, making it one of the biggest confrontations of the season.

The new episodes of Lock Upp 2 release at 8 pm only on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday.