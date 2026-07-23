'Mera Kutta Hi Aa Jata': Akanksha Chamola Says She'd Have Preferred Her Dog Over Estranged Husband Gaurav Khanna In Lock Upp 2- VIDEO

Akanksha Chamola Says She'd Have Preferred Her Dog Over Estranged Husband Gaurav Khanna In Lock Upp 2- VIDEO |

In the latest episode of Lock Upp 2, Akanksha Chamola was seen opening up about husband Gaurav Khanna's entry into the house. Calling him a "stranger," Akanksha said she would have preferred if someone from her family had come to meet her instead. During a conversation with Shreya Kalra and Shilpa Shinde, she even remarked that she would have been happier if her mother, father or even her pet dog had come in Gaurav's place.

After Dheeraj Dhoopar's wife, Vinny Arora, entered the Lock Upp 2 house, Shreya told Akanksha, "Tumhara bhi aa gaya, iska bhi aa gaya. Mereko bhi mera boyfriend chahiye thodi der ke liye." Responding to this, Akanksha quipped, "Mere to ex tha. Has to raha hai Varun (Laila), bol raha hai 'Tera family kaha aaya. Tera to stranger aaya.'" Her remark left Shreya, Shilpa and Akanksha herself laughing.

Akanksha further said, "Usse (Gaurav) jyada mujhe family mein se koi aata to better tha." Curious, Shreya asked why she felt that way. Akanksha replied, "I wanted my comfort na. Basically more for me than for him," referring to Gaurav's appearance on the show.

She went on to add, "I would have preferred agar meri mummy ya papa koi aate, ya mera kutta hi aa jata." Her candid remark once again left both Shreya and Shilpa laughing.

Akanksha Chamola first revealed on Lock Upp 2 that she and Gaurav Khanna had decided to end their marriage, disclosing it as one of her "dark secrets" inside the jail. She shared that the two had been living separately and were in the process of seeking a divorce, adding that they had chosen to part ways mutually after years of marriage. Following her revelation, many viewers speculated that their differing views on starting a family had contributed to the split. Addressing the buzz, Akanksha acknowledged that the issue of having children had been one of the factors in their relationship, but clarified that it was not the sole reason behind their decision to separate, stressing that several personal differences had led them to mutually end the marriage.