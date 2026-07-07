'Main Akeli Rehne Wali Hoon': Akanksha Chamola Opens Up On Life After Divorce With Gaurav Khanna |

A lot is already unfolding inside Netflix's Lock Upp, and one of the biggest talking points this season has been Akanksha Chamola's announcement about her divorce. In the latest episode, the actress was seen having a heartfelt conversation with Pamala Serena, during which she opened up about whether she sees herself getting married again.

Reflecting on her past, Akanksha told Pamala, "I married so young, you know. I was 24." Responding to her, Pamala said, "You're still young, you will find anyone." However, Akanksha made her stance clear, saying, "No, I don't want to get married again. I think I am done."

Akanksha also spoke about embracing a new phase of life after her divorce from actor Gaurav Khanna. She revealed that, for the first time, she will be living independently. "First time in my life main akeli rehne wali hoon. Like not under my parent's roof or not under my husband's roof. I'll have my own house," she said.

Speaking about her future, Akanksha added, "I'm gonna ride solo for life," making it clear that she is looking forward to living life on her own after the divorce.

Akanksha Chamola first addressed her divorce during the premiere episode of Netflix's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. While introducing herself to hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, she revealed, "Okay, so me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We've been living separately for the last one year. It wasn't public, but that's my secret." She further clarified that the separation was a mutual decision, saying there was no bitterness between them. "Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We both don't think that we are compatible as partners because we both see very different futures, and unfortunately, it's not with each other."

Soon after Akanksha's revelation, Gaurav Khanna broke his silence during a media interaction. Without directly commenting on the status of their marriage, the actor said, "Pyar abhi bhi utna hai. Support abhi bhi utna hai" (The love is still the same. The support is still the same). He added, "Pyar kiya toh peeche kyun hatunga," while wishing Akanksha well for Lock Upp.