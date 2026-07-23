'There Are Some Rumours Circulating...': Wife Vinny Arora Reacts After Dheeraj Dhoopar's Reported Lock Upp 2 Exit Over Son's Health

Lock Upp 2: Did Dheeraj Dhoopar Quit Due To Son's Health? Wife Vinny Arora Breaks Silence On Exit Rumours |

Dheeraj Dhoopar has reportedly been eliminated from Lock Upp 2. However, reports suggest that the actor chose to exit the reality show on his own. Soon after, rumours began circulating that Dheeraj had allegedly self-eliminated due to a family emergency, with some reports even claiming that he left because of his son's health. Putting all the speculation to rest, Dheeraj's wife, Vinny Arora, took to social media to address the rumours.

Reacting to the ongoing speculation, Vinny shared an Instagram Story that read, "Our son is absolutely healthy & happy, touchwood." She also dismissed the rumours surrounding his health, adding, "Although there are some rumours circulating on the internet about his health, they are completely untrue."

The rumours gained traction after Dheeraj was recently allowed to meet his son, Zayn, inside the Lock Upp 2 house. Around the same time, Vinny had shared a video revealing that their son had been unwell after Dheeraj entered the show. She said Zayn had been missing his father, frequently waking up crying, struggling with fever, sleep and eating, adding that the emotional reunion was arranged primarily for their son's well-being.

The upcoming episodes are expected to bring more twists inside the Lock Upp 2 house. After Apoorva Makhija (The Rebel Kid) entered as a wildcard contestant, reports suggest the makers are planning yet another wildcard entry to further shake up the game. As per Filmibeat, former beauty queen Nehal Chudasama is likely to enter the show next, although the makers are yet to confirm her participation. Meanwhile, the reports also suggest that Yogesh Rawat could return to the show as a wildcard despite his reported eviction, while Apoorva's stint is also rumoured to be a short one. With Dheeraj Dhoopar's reported exit and fresh wildcard entries on the cards, fans can expect major changes in alliances and another elimination in the coming episodes.

The new episodes of Lock Upp 2 release at 8 pm from Saturday to Thursday only on Netflix.