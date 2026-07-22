'Apni Behen Se Jaise Pyaar Karta Hoon...': Harshad Chopda 'Behenzones' Shivangi Joshi? Lock Upp 2 Viewers React

Harshad Chopda 'Behenzones' Shivangi Joshi? Lock Upp 2 Viewers React |

Lock Upp 2 fans were excited to see how Apoorva Mukhija, aka Rebel Kid, would navigate the dynamics inside the house. While her first day appeared to go smoothly, one conversation quickly grabbed everyone's attention, a discussion around Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi's rumoured relationship. Many viewers felt that Harshad had seemingly "behenzoned" Shivangi. After Shilpa Shinde repeatedly referred to the two as "love birds," Harshad lost his cool and clarified that Shivangi's mother trusts him and that he loves Shivangi the same way he loves his sister.

Harshad said, "Uski (Shivangi) mummy bharosa karti hai mujhpe. Dost hoon uska." As he reacted strongly, Ram Kapoor stepped in and remarked, "Bhai behen ka rishta hai."

Harshad then added, "Apni behen se jaise pyar karta hoon, apni mummy se jaise pyaar karta hoon, apne papa se jaisa karta hoon waise karta hoon (Shivangi se)." He further questioned, "Kabhi dekha hai kuch karte hue?"

The actor went on to say that he is now 43 years old and may never want to get married again. He added that Shivangi is still young and at the ideal age to get married, and that making such remarks about the two could harm her reputation. Later, Harshad went on to clarify that Shivangi's family know him and had asked him to take care of her.

Watching today's episode, a user joked, "Shivangi behenzoned." Another wrote, "Harshad and Shivangi now officially are Brother and Sister, according to Shivangi and Harshad themselves!"

#Ramkapoor Be Like - Bhai Behen Ka Rishta hai 😭🤣 Wtf#LockUpp2 — Aѵαꪀƚίƙα ♡ (@deadt0drama) July 22, 2026

Harshad and Shivangi now officially are Brother and Sister, according to Shivangi and Harshad themselves !!!



banao ab bhai behen pe edits 🤣🤣🤣



Shilpa : Jab Ritesh sir aa ke girlfriend boyfriend bol rahe the tab kyu nahi bola ki hum behen bhai hai 😭🤣🤣#Lockupp2 — 𝐒enpai 🥂 (@Oyye_Senpai) July 22, 2026

Jab ritesh ne poocha tha agar tabhi bol deta bhai behen jaisa relationship hai toh ye naubat aati hi nahi#Lockupp2 — uma (@meuma_tweets) July 22, 2026

Shilpa Shinde chose not to argue further after Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi reacted strongly to her remarks. However, she later discussed the incident with fellow contestant Shreya Kalra, questioning their response. Shilpa pointed out that when jailer Riteish Deshmukh had jokingly referred to Shivangi as Harshad's "girlfriend," neither of them had objected. She remarked that they were now suddenly describing their bond as that of a brother and sister, seemingly taking a dig at their explanation.

The new episodes of Netflix's Lock Upp release at 8 pm from Saturday to Thursday.