Lock Upp 2: Is Rebel Kid Just A 'One-Week' Guest? Yogesh Rawat's Wildcard Entry Rumours Spark Buzz |

A lot of reshuffling is reportedly underway in Netflix's Lock Upp 2. Several spoilers about the upcoming episodes have surfaced online, leaving fans curious about what's next. A video shared by Apoorva Makhija, aka Rebel Kid's friend Megha Samor, has especially caught viewers' attention, with many questioning whether Apoorva entered the show as a full-fledged contestant or only as a one-week guest. Apart from this, a few more alleged spoilers have also left Splitsvilla fans excited.

According to a report by Film Window, Yogesh Rawat has re-entered the show. So far, it has not been revealed whether Yogesh was shifted to the secret room or eliminated from the competition. However, the latest report claims that he has returned to the Lock Upp 2 house as a wildcard contestant. It further states that the promo announcing his wildcard entry is expected to be released within the next day or two.

Wait... Yogesh is coming back? 👀❤️



The craze, the fan following, the impact everything speaks for itself. Some contestants leave, but their presence never does. 🔥



Unreal aura. 😮‍💨❤️#LockUpp2 #YogeshRawat #Yoganksha pic.twitter.com/dRh8rxZd2i — 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐘𝐨𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 (@Yoganksha_Fc) July 22, 2026

Meanwhile, rumours are also doing the rounds that Apoorva, who recently entered the show as a wildcard contestant, is in the house only for a week. Speculation began after a social media user shared a video posted by Apoorva's friend Megha, in which she was seen celebrating Apoorva's entry into Netflix's reality show. Megha later edited the video and removed the portion showing Apoorva cheering about her Lock Upp 2 stint, further fuelling the rumours.

Another alleged spoiler doing the rounds is the entry of Shreya Kalra's boyfriend, Rishabh Jaiswal, into Lock Upp 2. However, reports suggest that he will not join the show as a contestant but will appear as a guest to meet Shreya, and possibly interact with the other contestants as well. None of these alleged developments have been officially confirmed by the makers so far, and viewers will have to wait for an official announcement.

The new episodes of Lock Upp release at 8 pm from Saturday to Thursday only on Netflix.