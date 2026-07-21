'Shaadi Ki Umar Hai...': Lock Upp 2's Harshad Chopda AKA 'Kabir Singh' Loses Cool Over Shilpa Shinde's 'Lovebirds' Remark- VIDEO

Lock Upp 2's Harshad Chopda AKA 'Kabir Singh' Loses Cool Over Shilpa Shinde's 'Lovebirds' Remark- VIDEO |

The latest explosive episode of Lock Upp 2 has dropped on Netflix, and the newly released promo shows Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi finally addressing the constant "love angle" surrounding them. After Shilpa Shinde repeatedly referred to the duo as "lovebirds," Harshad lost his cool and strongly defended his friendship with Shivangi. The heated argument escalated to the point where wildcard contestant Apoorva Makhija, popularly known as Rebel Kid, compared the actor to "Kabir Singh."

The promo begins with Shilpa saying, "In dono lovebirds ke liye main bilkul adjust nahi karungi," after Harshad and Shivangi asked for a separate cell. Reacting to the remark, Shivangi said, "Ek second, ye lovebirds lovebirds kya kar rahi hain Shilpa ji?"

Later, Shilpa is seen taking away Harshad's gym mat and sleeping on it. When Harshad asks where it is, Shilpa replies, "Main so rahi hoon uspe, nahi dungi."

She then shoos him away, saying, "Jao yar, lovebirds." Losing his patience, Harshad hits back, saying, "Bakar kyun karti hain yaar, lovebird lovebird." He further adds, "Dosti nahi dekhi hai kabhi zindagi mein." Defending Shivangi against the repeated remarks, Harshad says, "Shaadi ki umar hai, afwahein uda rahi ho uske bare mein aap."

Shivangi also confronts Shilpa, saying, "Zindagi mein ek dost to bana nahi hai." An angry Harshad then raises his voice and declares, "Dost hoon uska..."

Reacting to the intense confrontation, Apoorva later tells the cameras, "Harshad ka Kabir Singh dekha hai aaj hamne."

Tu bolna Middle finger dikhane se bhi ganda ho gaya harshad ke liye, ye Selective vision ka subscription kab liya bhai? #ShreyaKalra #lockupp2 pic.twitter.com/w6rnAJldiF — Hydrogen (@hydrogenn45) July 21, 2026

harshad n shivangi are the biggest bullies of the house. Jameen pe so rahi shilpa pe chadh rahe aakthoo on them.. n shilpa is right: u both are all the time acting as fucking LOVEBIRDS 🤢#LockUpp2 pic.twitter.com/Hk0PkN0g1G — rachit (@beingrachit_) July 21, 2026

Harshad has lately been facing backlash for showing middle finger to Shreya. Fans are calling out Harshad for doing such gesture while he lashed out when Shreya referred him as "tu" in the show. A user tweeted, "Tu bolna Middle finger dikhane se bhi ganda ho gaya harshad ke liye, ye Selective vision ka subscription kab liya bhai?" Another called out Harshad and Shivangi after seeing the latest promo, saying, "Harshad and Shivangi are the biggest bullies of the house."

The new episodes of Lock Upp release at 8 pm on Netflix.