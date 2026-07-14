'I Feel Like Wo Log...': Riyaz Aly Breaks Silence On Harshad Chopda-Shivangi Joshi's Bond Amid 'Fake Love Angle' Speculation- FPJ Exclusive |

There has been widespread speculation about whether Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi have feelings for each other. Recently eliminated Lock Upp contestant Riyaz Aly has now weighed in on their bond. So, is it love or just friendship? The social media influencer addressed whether there is any "fake love angle" between Harshad and Shivangi.

During a candid conversation with Free Press Journal, Riyaz reacted to the speculation surrounding the duo. Speaking about it, he said, "It's a reality show to acting kar ke koi Fayda nahi hai. Audience are very smart to wo pakad legi."

When asked if there was a romantic angle between Harshad and Shivangi inside the house, Riyaz replied, "I feel like wo log friends hain to main usko fake nahi bolunga. Kyunki main reh ke aaya hoon. They are friends, plus unhone sath mein Pehle show bhi kiya hua hai." He further added, "I feel like wo log friends hain. Mereko aisa koi love angle dikha nahi tha andar."

Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi previously shared screen space in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain- Naya Season, where they played the lead pair, Rishabh and Bhagyashree. Their on-screen chemistry received widespread appreciation, leading to a strong fan following. The duo is currently seen together as contestants on Netflix's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, where their close bond has once again sparked speculation about their relationship among viewers and fellow contestants.

The latest episode of Lock Upp witnessed a major shake-up as Riyaz Aly was evicted after landing in the bottom two with Shreya Kalra, while Sunita Ahuja exited the show due to health concerns. The remaining contestants are now gearing up for a mid-week double eviction, which is expected to further change the game's dynamics. As per multiple media reports, Madhuri Grover and Sufi Motiwala are likely to be eliminated, although there has been no official confirmation from the makers yet. Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Asim Riaz and Ruru Thakur could enter the reality show as wildcard contestants, but the streaming platform is yet to announce their entry officially.

The new episodes of Netflix's Lock Upp air from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm on Netflix.