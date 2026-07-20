'What Was The Need?': Lock Upp 2 Fans Slam Makers Over Dheeraj Dhoopar's Son Meeting Twist, Ask Why No Punishment- VIDEO

Lock Upp 2 Fans Slam Makers Over Dheeraj Dhoopar's Son Meeting Twist, Ask Why No Punishment- VIDEO |

One of the biggest twists in Netflix's Lock Upp 2 was revealed in the latest episode. Dheeraj Dhoopar was allowed to meet his son inside the jail, but the emotional moment was kept hidden from viewers until it became linked to a rule violation. Jailer Riteish Deshmukh later revealed that Dheeraj's family had allegedly tried to sneak in a chit during the meeting without the actor's knowledge.

After watching Monday's episode, several viewers questioned why the makers chose to air Dheeraj's meeting with his son only after the alleged rule breach. Many also criticised the show for not taking any visible action against the incident, calling it one of the biggest rule violations in the competition. Several users wondered why the scene was included if no consequences were shown.

if dheeraj wasnt shown meeting his son then what was the need to add that lame ass scene in the episode where he didn't even face any consequences? im genuinely so over this show #lockupp2 https://t.co/mC3okgQxhM — star (@blackpitstop) July 20, 2026

if dheeraj wasnt shown meeting his son then what was the need to add that lame ass scene in the episode where he didn't even face any consequences? im genuinely so over this show #lockupp2 https://t.co/mC3okgQxhM — star (@blackpitstop) July 20, 2026

Dheeraj ke ghar se do bar letter aya.



Why no action was taken against it.



It's break of biggest rule of lockup. Some action must have been taken. Atleast usko unsafe to kar dete, taki unki biwi ko pata chale ki galt kam ka nateeja bhi bura hota hai#LockUpp2#LockUppS2 — Savioury ✌️ (@Ridhsi8) July 20, 2026

A user tweeted, "If dheeraj wasnt shown meeting his son then what was the need to add that lame scene in the episode where he didn't even face any consequences?" Another claimed, "Dheeraj ke ghar se do bar letter aya. Why no action was taken against it. It's break of biggest rule of lockup. Some action must have been taken. Atleast usko unsafe to kar dete." One user also wrote, "Dheeraj son entered and none knows about it?? No punishment too?"

In one of the key moments from the latest episode, Dheeraj was initially seen calling out another contestant for allegedly trying to smuggle an item into the house. While many viewers assumed the conversation was about Shilpa Shinde and the olive oil controversy, the twist revealed that it was actually about Dheeraj himself. He was then summoned to the jailer's chamber, where Riteish informed him that although he had been allowed to meet his son, a chit had allegedly been smuggled in during the interaction. Riteish further revealed that the incident had occurred twice. Hearing this, Dheeraj urged his family not to repeat it.

Dheeraj son entered and none knows about it?? No punishment too??

These buzzer games are so funny that they can ring it whenever they want IYKYK🤣

and feels like Akanksha gonna be out soon not this week but soon... Sidelined her completely now #Lockupp2 — ctrlmystery (@BB_202509) July 20, 2026

The latest promo of Lock Upp 2 hints at the entry of a new wildcard contestant into the house. While the makers have not officially revealed the contestant's identity, reports suggest that the mystery entrant is content creator Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid. New episodes of Lock Upp 2 stream at 8 PM, from Saturday to Thursday, on Netflix.