Hina Khan To Confront Shilpa Shinde In Lock Upp 2? Report Claims Explosive Showdown After Row Over Fake Sexual Harassment Claims |

Is Lock Upp 2 set for a major twist? A new report suggests that Hina Khan is all set to enter the Netflix reality show. However, she will reportedly not join as a contestant but will make a special appearance. The report also claims that her entry will lead to a massive showdown with Shilpa Shinde inside the house.

According to an India Forums report, Hina will enter Lock Upp 2 alongside Uorfi Javed as a special guest. A source told the portal, "They (Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde) had a huge clash." However, the makers have not officially confirmed the development yet. Viewers will have to wait for upcoming promos or episodes to know what unfolds inside the Lock Upp house.

The tension between Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde dates back to their Bigg Boss 11 days, where the two often found themselves at loggerheads inside the house. Their rivalry resurfaced recently after Shilpa admitted in an interview that she had filed a false sexual harassment complaint against Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai producer Sanjay Kohli during their legal dispute. Reacting strongly, Hina called the confession "absolutely shameful" and said such admissions undermine genuine survivors of sexual harassment. She also described Kohli as the "real victim" and questioned why he later chose to work with Shilpa again, adding, "The joke is on us."

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The controversy escalated after Shilpa appeared to take an indirect dig at Hina in a social media video, with many believing she referenced Hina's cancer battle and personal loss while accusing her of seeking publicity. Hina later hit back with a cryptic note that read, "Release all the criminals who have confessed their crimes after committing them because they have courage," a remark widely interpreted as a response to Shilpa's admission.

Lock Upp 2 has already seen several contestants exit the competition. Shresta Iyer became the first contestant to be locked out, followed by Sunita Ahuja (who was bailed out), Riyaz Aly, Madhuri Jain Grover, and most recently Yogesh Rawat, whose eviction sparked a major backlash after Dheeraj Dhoopar chose to save Sufi Motiwala during Judgement Day. Meanwhile, Shilpa Shinde entered the show as the first wildcard contestant and has already stirred up multiple controversies inside the house. Reports now suggest that content creator Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid) is likely to be the next wildcard entrant. The new episodes of Lock Upp release at 8 pm from Saturday to Thursday.