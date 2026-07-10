Netflix Brings Back 30-Day Free Trial For Select New Users In India: Here's How To Avail

Netflix Brings Back 30-Day Free Trial For Select New Users, India Included | Representative Photo

Netflix appears to be quietly reviving its free trial offer for a limited number of new users, nearly six years after the streaming giant discontinued the benefit globally. Select users, including some in India, are reportedly seeing 30-day, 15-day or even 7-day free trial options during sign-up.

Is the free trial available in India?

Netflix has not officially announced the return of free trials officially. 'However, users report that a 'Try 30 days for 0 rupees" offer appeared when creating a new Netflix account using a fresh email address, indicating the offer is live for at least some users in the country. Netflix's Help Centre states that the free trial option will automatically appear during sign-up if the user's account, device and location qualify. If the offer does not show up, it simply means the account is not currently eligible.

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Trial duration varies by user

Reports suggest Netflix is testing different trial lengths rather than offering a uniform promotion. Some new sign-ups are being offered a 30-day trial while others are seeing 14-day, 15-day or even 7-day access.

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This variation points to an A/B testing approach, where Netflix shows different offers to different users to gauge which promotion is most effective at converting sign-ups into paying subscribers. Eligibility appears to depend on a combination of the user's account history, device and location, meaning the offer will not appear for everyone attempting to sign up.

How to check eligibility for the free trial

1. Users hoping to claim the offer should visit the Netflix website or open the Netflix app and begin creating a new account using an email address that has not been used on the platform before.

2. During the sign-up process, users should watch for a banner offering a free trial period, whether 30 days, 15 days or another duration, before selecting a subscription plan.

3. The next step involves adding a valid payment method, such as a debit card, credit card or a supported UPI option in India, after which the registration can be completed.

4. Once signed up, users can begin streaming immediately without being charged during the trial window.

Users should be aware that Netflix enables automatic renewal by default. This means the selected plan will start billing automatically once the trial period ends, unless the subscription is cancelled beforehand.

Netflix discontinued its 30-day free trial worldwide around 2020 after running the promotion for several years. Its return, even in limited form, suggests the company may be evaluating whether reintroducing free trials could help attract new subscribers in an increasingly crowded streaming market.