'Wo Toh Bhaad Mein Jaye': Shilpa Shinde's Explosive Reaction After Hina Khan Accuses Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Of 'Character Assassination' | netflix

The latest episode of Lock Upp 2 was one fans had been eagerly waiting for, largely because of the much-talked-about clash between Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde. Hina stood firm on her decision and refused to support Uorfi Javed's request to save Shilpa. Before leaving, she also accused Shilpa of "character assassinating" Shivangi Joshi, an allegation that the latter strongly denied.

Explaining why she chose not to save Shilpa, Hina said, "I feel mere zindagi ke jo usool hain, jaisi main insaan hoon, main aise gameplay ko jahan aap logon ko neecha dikhao, character assassinate karo ya phir gandi game khelo, main uska naam bachane ke liye to nahi loongi." She then added, "At least main to nahi loongi," referring to the fact that Uorfi had taken Shilpa's name to save her.

However, Uorfi maintained that she watches Lock Upp 2 only because of Shreya Kalra and Shilpa Shinde. Reacting to Hina's accusation, Shilpa said, "Actually jo ilzaam mere pe lagaya gaya hai character assassination ka, aisa maine kuch bhi nahi kiya hai." Hina immediately laughed and replied, "Nahi, aapne kiya hai."

Shilpa further defended herself, saying, "Cameras jaante hain maine kya bola hai. To main usse disagree karti hoon." Hina hit back, "Exactly, cameras jaante hain aur janta bhi." Meanwhile, jailers Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan chose not to intervene or comment on the heated exchange.

After Hina and Uorfi left, Shreya Kalra told Shilpa that she had already anticipated Hina would not save her. Reacting to it, Shilpa said, "Wo to bhaad mein jaye yaar." She then referred to Bigg Boss 11 and took another dig at Hina, saying, "Wo character assassination ki baat kar rahi hai. Madam khud andar kya kya bol chuki hai, wo usko pata hai."

The new episodes of Lock Upp 2 release every Saturday to Sunday at 8 pm only on Netflix.