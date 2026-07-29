Akanksha Choudhary EVICTED From Lock Upp Before Finale? Madhuri Grover's Deleted Reel Leaves Fans Shocked

Akanksha Choudhary evicted from Lock Upp? | Photo Via Instagram

Splitsvilla X6 fame Akanksha Choudhary, a model from Jaipur, has been evicted from the reality show Lock Upp just days ahead of the grand finale. While the makers are yet to officially announce her exit, social media is already buzzing with speculation after a surprising move by fellow contestant Madhuri Grover.

Akanksha Choudhary Evicted From Lock Upp?

The chatter began when Madhuri shared a reel featuring Akanksha on her Instagram account. However, what caught fans' attention was that the video was deleted shortly after it was posted. The sudden removal sparked a wave of theories online, with many wondering whether the reel had accidentally hinted at Akanksha's elimination before it was meant to be revealed.

Check out the viral reel:

As of now, Madhuri has not addressed the incident publicly.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episodes of Lock Upp will see several special guests entering the jail. The star-studded lineup includes Vikas Gupta, Rishabh Jaiswal, Gautami Kapoor, Jannat Zubair, Sorab Bedi, Suzzane, Aarush Bhola, and Nehal Chudasama, who are expected to cheer for their favourites and add to the excitement ahead of the grand finale

🚨 Tommorow Episode promo 🔥



Vikas Gupta Entered just to put down #shilpashinde down taking revenge of past shows..



Two options to Choose#Shreyakalra

Akanksha Choudhary

Pamela

Varun

Ram at Risk#Lockupp2 pic.twitter.com/s6BShnLKUG — Rohan (@Bigboss_check) July 28, 2026

With the Lock Upp finale just around the corner, every social media update from contestants is being closely monitored by fans. Although Madhuri's deleted reel has fueled speculation about Akanksha's reported exit, there has been no official confirmation regarding the reason behind its removal.

The grand finale of Lock Upp Season 2 is scheduled to air on August 5, 2026.