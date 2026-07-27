'He Needs To Control...': Actor Naman Shaw Recalls 2006 Kiss Incident With Ram Kapoor Amid Shreya Kalra's Lock Upp Controversy

Naman Shaw recalls Ram Kapoor kiss that sparked sexuality rumours | Photo Via Instagram

Television actor Naman Shaw recently revisited a controversial 2006 incident involving his Kasamh Se co-star Ram Kapoor , revealing how a playful on-set kiss led to years of questions about his sexuality. Speaking about the episode, Naman also shared his thoughts on the recent controversy surrounding Ram's kissing gestures during the ongoing reality show Lock Upp.

'Ram Kapoor Needs To Control His Emotions'

Speaking to ETimes, Naman said, "I know Ram is a very expressive person, but I think sometimes he needs to control his emotions and be a little more mindful, because you never know how the other person might take it."

He added that while he personally was comfortable with the gesture, not everyone may feel the same. "Some people might genuinely get offended or feel awkward. Even in Lock Upp, I can see people getting offended by it," he said.

Read Also Angry Shreya Kalra Calls Out Ram Kapoor After He Kisses Her On Cheek In Lock Upp - VIDEO

Naman Shaw Says Ram Kapoor Has Habit Of Kissing People

Recalling his own experience, Naman shared that Ram has a habit of kissing people, regardless of whether they are men or women, and said something similar happened to him very early in his career. He recalled that a journalist had visited the sets of Kasamh Se when the show was at the peak of its popularity.

During the interaction, the reporter asked Ram what he thought of Naman as a co-actor. According to Naman, Ram suddenly pulled him closer, kissed him on the cheek, and joked, "Oh, I love Naman. He's a great actor. He's an actor with a great ass, and I get inspiration from him."

Naman Shaw Says His Sexuality Was Questioned

After the incident, Naman said it was completely blown out of proportion. "The very next day, it became a front-page story with a headline along the lines of, 'Are Ram Kapoor and Naman out of the closet?'" he recalled. The actor admitted that the headlines deeply affected him, especially as he was new to the industry at the time.

He revealed that people began questioning his sexuality, asking whether he was straight or gay.

Although the channel later issued a clarification stating that the incident had been misinterpreted and taken out of context, Naman said the episode continued to bother him for a long time.