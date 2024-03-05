Naman Shaw On Playing Grey Character In Mangal Lakshmi: 'Was Only Playing Good Boy Roles'

Naman Shaw is back on television after almost 7 years with Mangal Lakshmi. The actor, who is seen as Adit Saxena, will be stepping away from his usual on-screen persona and is playing a grey character in the serial.

In a candid conversation with The Free Press Journal, Naman shared his experience working with Deepika Singh and said that before the serial, he had only seen her Instagram reels. "She is very sweet. She speaks a lot (laughs) and doesn’t let the other person speak, which works for me as I am an introvert. She is a fabulous actor and will surprise everyone. Her eyes have magic; people say she looks like Sridevi, and I think her eyes speak.



When asked if he felt forgotten during his absence from television, he said, "Sometimes, I did, as it’s been almost 7 years since I’ve been away. Although I was producing a couple of things, The new generation hasn’t seen me, so they don’t know me. Luckily, I worked in an era where shows and channels were few; at that time, many people had seen me on TV.

Further, Naman revealed what made him say yes to Mangal Lakshmi: "Everything about the show. It is so relatable. For me to make a comeback, I wanted something special. Until now, I was only playing good boy roles; this is something different. It’s a grey character. I had no reason to say no to the show. The character is multi-layered. This was the first show where I received a call. I saw the audition lines, and I was like, ‘I want to do this.’"



The actor said that he has been playing boy-next-door characters all these years, and this serial was something different. "I’ve been appreciated and accepted. I’ve received a lot of love, but now I just don’t want to be a sweet chocolate boy. I want to be known as a performer, and this show is giving me that chance to perform because this character is so difficult; it’s layered. As a performer, I’m having lots of fun. I’m getting to do new things that I’ve not been able to do."



In the serial, the actor's role is shown as someone who disrespects his wife. Talking about it, he said that his character has his reasons. He added, "I don't see anything wrong; this is what the character demands, so I portray it accordingly."

Naman was asked if he felt that a character like Adit would take a toll on his image. He said that in real life, he is quite the opposite of him, and for him when he goes to the set, his image does not matter; what matters is his honesty towards the character. "If people dislike me, which means I won because that role is as such, many people may not like it, but many will relate to me. I know people who are going through this phase; their marriage was done against their will, and somehow they are not happy with their relationship."

When asked about what his fans can expect from the show, Naman said that he has high expectations from Mangal Lakshmi. "I have done so many shows back then, and I have never been as positive as I am for this show. It has a mature story, a love story, and is a full-family entertainer. It's a perfect mix," he concluded.