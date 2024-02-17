How I Met My Partner: Naman Shaw Says Wife Has Zero Tolerance Towards Absurdity And Nonsensical Behaviour Actor shares the heartwarming story of his 8-year friendship with co-actor Nehaa

Naman Shaw and Nehaa |

The handsome TV actor Naman Shaw and his co-actor Nehaa (Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai (Tritiya) were best friends for eight years, After three years of deliberation, Naman proposed to his best friend Nehaa and her reaction was… Read on the find out

When and how did you meet your wife Nehaa?

I was doing a show called Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai (Tritiya) on Star One in early 2010. Nehaa was doing a cameo in that show. And we met.

What was your reaction when you met her for the first time?

I found her very sweet to talk to and we instantly connected. We remained best friends for 8 long years before marriage. My fondness for her grew with each passing year.

What are the qualities that attracted you to her?

She is happy-go-lucky, full of life, very caring, super optimistic and there’s never a dull moment with her around.

Who played Cupid?

Time, gradually over years, I came to a conclusion that she is the one.

Who took the initiative to get to know the other person?

We were best friends so were equally interested and inclined to know about each other’s daily routine and life. That’s a natural progression when you spend a lot of time together.

Who took the initiative to fix a date?

I did after a couple of failed attempts.

Where did you guys go for the first date?

We haven’t dated as such. But I remember this incident. I had taken her for a drive to Bandra for the first time and while reversing, another car banged into mine. The guy was screaming and shouting but when I stepped out of my car, he turned out to be a fan. From being aggressive, he became very sweet and that was embarrassing. The whole incident was dramatic and funny.

Did you take anything for her on your first date? Flowers, chocolates etc.

No I am not the flower or chocolate types. But every time I travelled anywhere she was always on my mind and I got goodies for her keeping her taste in mind.

Who said I love you first?

I did.

Who is more possessive between the two?

We are very chilled out people. But yes, I am extra protective and caring.

Who is the cleanliness freak?

Both.

Who has a better sense of humour?

I have an insane sense of humour and that’s one of the things that Nehaa really loves about me. We don’t let any situation bog us down as I always have a funny take on everything. My wife says I could be a stand-up comedian because am good with my punch lines.

Who is the short tempered one?

Nehaa has zero tolerance towards absurdity and nonsensical behaviour. Can’t pin point a particular incident, but anyone misbehaving or being rude is something she can’t stand.

Would you’ll fight during your courtship days?

No we have never fought. We might have minor disagreements but we seldom fight. Nehaa is a hoarder, she loves clinging to her stuff for the memories associated with them; and I am against it. The only times we have had major arguments is when I have told her to throw away things.

Who apologises first?

No one says sorry, as none feels we are wrong. Since we can’t stay without talking to each other, we make sure that we resolve our issues and then sleep and not carry it till the next day.

Who proposed marriage?

I proposed marriage immediately after returning from our trip to Thailand with our friends. It took all that I had in me to muster the courage to propose. I had a very hectic and stressful day at work. I causally went to her work place, took her out for dinner and then while dropping her back to her car, I asked her what kind of a guy do you want. She said someone who respects my parents and is empathetic. I immediately shot back, “Who better than me? Let’s get married, we are best friends what else can you ask for? Itna accha ladka tumhe kahin nahi milega”. She exclaimed: “What? How can we get married as we are best friends.

Did you guys face any family opposition when you’ll decided to marry?

Not at all. My parents had decided long back that she will be the one. In fact my brother had given me an ultimatum to propose marriage and take things forward. Nehaa’s family was very happy too, they all adore me.

How has your relationship changed from the time you were boyfriend-girlfriend to now being husband and wife?

We are the biggest cheerleaders for each other. We have shared many beautiful memories over the past 14 years and continue making beautiful memories together. I would like to believe that we are soul mates as both of us are so alike.

Love for you is… Growing old together.