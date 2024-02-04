How I Met My Partner: Disha Parmar Says 'Ours Is A Very Instagram Love Story'

How I Met My Partner: Disha Parmar: Ours is a very Instagram love story |

Actor Disha Parmar and singer Rahul Vaidya tied the knot, ironically in a place famous for cat fights -- The Bigg Boss House believe-it-or-not Disha, after nearly three years of marriage, claims, “We don’t shout or scream. We rarely fight.”

When did you first meet Rahul?

Ours is a very Instagram love story. We started talking on DM on Instagram and that’s how we met. We became friends first but probably did not connect at that point, we just parted ways and later we met after a year somewhere and that’s when the love happened. Honestly it was not love even then, we started vibing very well and got to know each other.

Who played Cupid?

Instagram

What was your initial reaction when you met Rahul?

He is a nice sweet guy, good to talk to. But if you would had asked Rahul this question he would have said “She is crazy.”

Who took the initiative to fix a date?

After meeting for quite a while we both decided to fix a date and meet.

Where did you guys go for your first date?

At Indigo restaurant in 2017.

Did he bring anything for you on your first date?

It was not a ‘date-date’ but we both had wine and good conversation. Overall we had a great time.

Are you both fond of music?

Yes of course who isn’t fond of music? I love music but not as much as he does.

Has he dedicated any songs to you?

Well I would like to believe all the songs that he makes are dedicated to me. At home he dosen’t sing much for me because he is singing all the time at work.

Who said I love you first?

You know it’s very sad that I don’t remember who said I love you first but I guess it must have been Rahul.

Who proposed marriage?

As everyone knows, he proposed to me in the Big Boss home. The funny thing is Rahul and I had not defined oursselves as girlfriend-boyfriend.

Who is possessive between the two?

Neither.

Who is the funnier one between the two?

He has a crazy sense of humour while I am the calm and collected one.

Who is the cleanliness freak?

I am; he is the messy guy.

Who is short tempered -- you or he?

Neither. Both of us are very calm and composed especially in a tense situation. A situation wherein people end up losing their calm. Neither Rahul nor I shout, scream or create a fuss.

Didn’t you guys fight during your courtship days?

We have our disagreements like any other couple. Usually I am the one who says sorry --- he never does.

Was there any opposition when you both decided to marry?

No, On the contrary, both families were more than happy.

Has your relationship changed from the time you both were girlfriend- boyfriend to now being husband and wife?

Can I really be honest and cheesy? Our relationship has barely changed other than the fact that we started living together under one roof, nothing else has changed.