How I Met My Partner: Sheeba Opens Up About Her Husband Director Akash Deep |

After director Akash Deep signed actress Sheeba for a film, Pyar Ka Rog (1994) he was afflicted by love and married her two years later. Recently, Sheeba and he have been making some hilarious reels about a couple’s crazy antics. Reportedly, Sheeba has also been signed for a big TV serial for Star Plus.

When and how did you meet your husband Akashdep?

I met my husband for the first time when he came to sign me for the film, Pyaar Ka Rog. Though he had come as a director to sign me. I think he liked me at first sight.

Who played Cupid?

Akash’s friends, Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet, and Himalaya and Bhagyashree were very much part of encouraging my husband to start dating me.

What was my initial reaction when you met him for the first time?

None whatsoever. But yes, I thought he had a great sense of humour.

What are the qualities that attracted you to him?

I liked that he was funny, friendly and he was extremely nice and kind.

Where did you guys go for your first date?

We didn’t actually date because we were constantly thrown together on the sets of the film. Also. because I was an actress. I didn’t really go out in public with him at all.

Did he bring anything for you on your first date?

I think if I remember correctly, when he met me in Dubai in my house before leaving, he sent a bracelet with my driver, He was too shy to give it to me himself.

Would you guys fight during your courtship days?

We would quarrel about silly things but fighting, frankly not really.

Who proposed marriage?

Akash proposed marriage, and he sent me a whole proposal book. It’s a very interesting book which I still have. It has pages of my photographs and little quotes and poems next to each one, which he had written.

Did you guys face any opposition when you both decided to get married?

None whatsoever, our parents told me if you guys have decided, then go for it. In fact, I asked my father, ki kundli nahin milani. Toh he said to me ke if I do it and it’s not, okay. will you guys not get married. I said no we will still get married, So then he said, then let’s just leave it.

Who is the possessive one between the two?

Akash is definitely more possessive than I am. I’m a bit more relaxed in my attitude as compared to him.

Who is the funnier one between the two of you?

Akash is definitely the funnier one; he is always cracking jokes and he has funny one-liners aplenty.

Whose is the cleanliness freak between the two of you?

We both are pretty clean and neat, and we are very house-proud.

Who is more short tempered between the two of you?

No neither of us is short-tempered. We don’t really get angry as such.

Do you’ll share any common interests?

Our common interests are filmmaking, family and our pets.

How would you define love?

Love for me is respect and responsibility.