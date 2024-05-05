Rakesh Bedi's Wife Loses Nearly ₹5 Lakh In Online Fraud Months After Actor Was Duped Of ₹85,000

Months after veteran actor Rakesh Bedi fell prey to cyber fraud and was duped of Rs 85,000, his wife Aradhana has now lost nearly Rs 5 lakh in a similar online scam in Mumbai. She reportedly lost the massive sum after a fraudster claimed that the amount was mistakenly transferred by him to her bank account.

As per reports, an unknown caller reached out to Aradhana and informed her that Rs 4.98 lakh had been accidentally credited to her account and that she would receive an OTP to reverse the transaction.

As soon as the caller mentioned about the OTP, Aradhana sensed trouble and cut the call, but she later found out that Rs 4.98 lakh were actually debited from her bank account.

Aradhana has now registered a complaint at the Oshiwara police station and the fact that the money was siphoned off from her account despite not sharing the OTP has put the officials in a fix.

The incident came as a rude shock to the family as it was only in December 2023 that Rakesh Bedi was duped by a fraudster claiming to be an Indian Army personnel. The fraudster had reportedly showed interest in purchasing a flat in Pune owned by Bedi, and to initiate the transaction, he had asked the actor to send him Re 1 via Google Pay.

Later, using excuses such as his bank account being an 'Army account', the fraudster made Bedi send him Rs 85,000, until the actor realised he was being conned.

When he tried to confront the fraudster, the latter ceased all modes of communication, forcing the actor to approach the cops.