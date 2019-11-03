Feast like a Sindhi with Anita Raheja

Ingredients

l 8 red and firm tomatoes (cut into quarters)

l 1 small bowl of tur dal

l 7 tablespoons oil

l 1 ½ teaspoons cummin seeds

l 1 tsp fenugreek seeds

l ½ teaspoon asafoetida powder

l 7 tablespoons gram flour

l 1½“ ginger (crushed)

l 2 green chillies

l 2 teaspoons red chilli powder

l ½ teaspoon turmeric powder

l 200 gms ladyfingers

l 100 gms cluster beans (gavar )

l Few fresh curry leaves

l 7 to 8 glasses water

l 4 to 5 kokam pieces

l Salt to taste

Method:

Wash the dal and soak for 20 minutes. Cut the tomatoes into quarters. Pressure cook the tomatoes along with the dal, green chillies, ginger and one and half glasses of water for 10 -12 minutes (around 3-4 whistles) on a medium flame. Cool completely and hand blend the tomato and dal mixture and strain.

Squeeze out this puree with your hands. Add the remaining water and keep aside. Chop ends of the ladyfingers and make a slit in the centre. Chop ends of the cluster beans as well and keep it whole. Heat oil in a heavy bottomed big vessel.

Add cummin and fenugreek seeds. When they splutter add asafoetida powder and sauté for few seconds. Add gram flour and sauté continuously on a low flame till light brown.

Add red chilli and turmeric powder and continue to sauté on a low flame till golden. Remove from flame. Add the kept aside washed ladyfingers and cluster beans and mix .

Add the kept aside tomato-dal puree and stir continuously to ensure no lumps are formed. Add salt and curry leaves. Mix well. Give it a boil, lower the flame and let it simmer for an hour and a half stirring at regular intervals. Switch off the gas. Add the kokam pieces and cover with a lid for some time. Serve hot with steamed Basmati rice and Aloo Tuk or French Fries.

KOKI (Spiced unleavened bread)